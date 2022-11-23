ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WKBW-TV

University at Buffalo football drops overtime thriller to Kent State

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team dropped their third straight game Saturday afternoon. Losing a 30-27 overtime thriller to MAC Conference foe Kent State. Tied at 24-24 heading into the overtime period, UB scored first on a 30-yard field goal from Alex McNulty. But on...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Late collapse blocks UB from gaining bowl eligibility

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the sun began to set Saturday at UB Stadium, the Bulls’ postseason outlook dimmed. A sixth win ensuring bowl eligibility was on the horizon. Then the blue sky darkened, and yet another apparent UB victory turned out to be a mirage. Blowing a two-touchdown lead late in the fourth quarter, […]
KENT, OH
gozips.com

Akron Heads West for Showdown with Northern Illinois

Akron (1-9, 0-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois (3-8, 2-5 MAC) Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Radio: 640 WHLO AM (Dave Skoczen - pxp and Joe Dunn - color) WHAT'S AHEAD. The University of Akron football team travels to DeKalb, Ill, for a...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
27 First News

South Range stays perfect, bound for state title game

The Raiders advance to their first football state championship game, remaining perfect on the season with a record of 15-0 South Range stays perfect, bound for state title …. The Raiders advance to their first football state championship game, remaining perfect on the season with a record of 15-0 Westinghouse...
CANFIELD, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Why demolishing the Wolstein Center is a good move for CSU and Cleveland

Cleveland State University’s proposed new master plan includes tearing down the 31-year-old Wolstein Center. The deteriorating Downtown arena where CSU plays basketball has been running a deficit for years. Ideastream Public Media commentator Terry Pluto said the Wolstein Center, initially called the CSU Convocation Center, was expected to be...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City. Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AKRON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics

Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

