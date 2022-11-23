Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
University at Buffalo football drops overtime thriller to Kent State
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team dropped their third straight game Saturday afternoon. Losing a 30-27 overtime thriller to MAC Conference foe Kent State. Tied at 24-24 heading into the overtime period, UB scored first on a 30-yard field goal from Alex McNulty. But on...
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from state semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs state semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
diehardsport.com
Top Ohio Recruit Decommits From Cinci, Trending Maize And Blue
The Wolverines are in pole position for four-star athlete Jason Hewlett out of Youngstown, Ohio after he re-opened his recruitment earlier this week:. Hewlett, 6-foot-4 and 210, is ranked as the No. 10 player in Ohio and No. 21 athlete for the 2023 class:
No. 2 ranked Mount Union rolls into quarterfinals 45-7
The Mount Union Purple Raiders (12-0) kept their perfect season alive and roll into the NCAA Division III Playoffs Quarterfinals.
Late collapse blocks UB from gaining bowl eligibility
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the sun began to set Saturday at UB Stadium, the Bulls’ postseason outlook dimmed. A sixth win ensuring bowl eligibility was on the horizon. Then the blue sky darkened, and yet another apparent UB victory turned out to be a mirage. Blowing a two-touchdown lead late in the fourth quarter, […]
Who are the Guardians’ internal candidates for the starting rotation? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Since Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac struggled last season, who...
gozips.com
Akron Heads West for Showdown with Northern Illinois
Akron (1-9, 0-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois (3-8, 2-5 MAC) Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Radio: 640 WHLO AM (Dave Skoczen - pxp and Joe Dunn - color) WHAT'S AHEAD. The University of Akron football team travels to DeKalb, Ill, for a...
Archbishop Hoban football feels grateful to be practicing on Thanksgiving
The Knights were practicing in preparation for their state semifinal game against Massillon
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
Yahoo Sports
2022 Ohio high school football state championship schedule | OHSAA state finals in Canton
Four of the seven Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship football games are set for next week in Canton. Eight teams punched their tickets Friday to play in the games scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Thursday's game is for the Division II title, while Divisions I, III and V play on Friday.
Thousands attend calling hours for fallen Cleveland firefighter
Friends, family and fellow firefighters from across Ohio filled the halls of Friends Church in Willoughby Hills Friday for the calling hours of fallen Cleveland firefighter, Johnny Tetrick.
27 First News
South Range stays perfect, bound for state title game
The Raiders advance to their first football state championship game, remaining perfect on the season with a record of 15-0 South Range stays perfect, bound for state title …. The Raiders advance to their first football state championship game, remaining perfect on the season with a record of 15-0 Westinghouse...
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Canfield punches ticket to state championship game
Canfield topped Holy Name 38-21 in the Division III State Semifinals at Euclid high school on Friday night.
Police report details Cleveland Browns field incident
Cleveland police released new details on Thursday about an incident at Browns stadium that left the field damaged.
wksu.org
Why demolishing the Wolstein Center is a good move for CSU and Cleveland
Cleveland State University’s proposed new master plan includes tearing down the 31-year-old Wolstein Center. The deteriorating Downtown arena where CSU plays basketball has been running a deficit for years. Ideastream Public Media commentator Terry Pluto said the Wolstein Center, initially called the CSU Convocation Center, was expected to be...
cleveland19.com
700-foot toboggan runs open for season at Cleveland Metroparks reservation in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks’ toboggan chutes open on Friday, and no snow is necessary!. The pair of twin toboggan chutes sends riders down a 70-foot vertical drop along 700 feet of ice at speeds of 50 miles per hour. Reservations are required for the season and...
Any places that are open on Thanksgiving in Akron?
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
cleveland19.com
Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City. Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics
Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
