Punk 'supergroup' Wingmen (The Stranglers, The Damned, Ruts DC) line up UK tour in support of debut album
UK punk vets Wingmen will hit the road in January to promote their self-titled debut album
System Of A Down's Serj Tankian reflects on performing Queen's The Show Must Go On with Brian May
Watch SOAD frontman Serj Tankian perform The Show Must Go On with Queen's Brian May and the Armenian National Orchestra at Starmus festival in Armenia below
Ghost fans are seriously unhappy with the American Music Awards organisers for using a photo of an entirely different band at the ceremony
The seating plan photo used to identity Ghost at the American Music Awards was actually of a band called Love Ghost. Oops
