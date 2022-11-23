Read full article on original website
Related
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
A court in Beijing has sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
US and China are already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator
President Biden's recent claim that China does not seek an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan was unconvincing, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.
Taiwan Prepares to Be Invaded
Taiwan’s presidential offices are located in a sprawling, stately complex built by the Japanese colonial administration in the early 20th century—a reminder that, for all the belligerent rhetoric coming from the Chinese Communist Party, Taiwan has not been firmly under Beijing’s control for well over 100 years. When I arrived at the offices in September for an interview with President Tsai Ing-wen, it occurred to me that the large tower rising above the entrance might become a target in the event of an invasion.
PC Magazine
China Tells Its Military Veterans to Report to Foxconn, Help Make iPhones
China's Zero-COVID policy has left the world's largest iPhone factory short on staff, but the Chinese government has a solution: military veterans. As the BBC reports, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of the People's Republic of China posted an open letter on WeChat telling military veterans to "answer the government's call" and help out with production. In other words, veterans should go and help make iPhones. The Bureau also points out in the letter that veterans remain "under the command of the Communist Party," suggesting this isn't simply a suggestion being made to those who served.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
WATCH: Violent protests at Apple's main iPhone factory in China over COVID policy, alleged lack of payment
Workers at the Zhengzhou plant claimed that management forced them to live with COVID-positive employees and planned to cut payments in a breech of contract.
More anti-COVID protests in China triggered by deadly fire
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Protests against China’s restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. Many protests could not be immediately confirmed, but in...
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies
The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
CNBC
Beijing grinds to a near halt as China's capital city battles Covid with more lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
CNBC
Stick-wielding men smash surveillance cameras at China iPhone plant
Men wielding sticks smashed surveillance cameras and windows at a massive campus owned by Apple supplier Foxconn in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou. Hundreds of workers protested at the campus, home to the world's largest iPhone factory, where many chanted "give us our pay". They were surrounded by people in full hazmat suits, some carrying batons.
China Puts 'iPhone City' Under COVID Lockdown After Riots at Apple Supplier
Bloody clashes between assembly-line workers and hazmat-clad riot police over unpaid bonuses and COVID-19 measures continued until late on Wednesday.
China locks down key iPhone city as daily COVID cases hit record high
China's government locked down more areas Thursday as daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high. The big picture: Some 6.6 million people in the central city Zhengzhou are affected by five-day stay-at-home orders — including the area where Apple's main iPhone factory is located and where police in hazmat suits clashed with workers following a pay dispute Tuesday and Wednesday, per AP.
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
MedicalXpress
China's daily COVID cases highest since pandemic began
China's daily COVID cases have climbed to the highest since the pandemic began, official data showed Thursday, despite the government persisting with a zero-tolerance approach involving grueling lockdowns and travel restrictions. The numbers are relatively small when compared with China's vast population of 1.4 billion and the caseloads seen in...
Cult of Mac
Violent protests over COVID-19 controls and pay erupt at world’s largest iPhone plant
Protests over unpaid bonuses, anti-COVID-19 controls and even food quality led police to clash with hundreds of workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in China, reports indicated Wednesday. Social media videos and witnesses in Zhengzhou, where Foxconn operates a giant factory nicknamed “iPhone City,” said police beat and...
