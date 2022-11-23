ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Westfield sells for $630,000

Greg Bevilacqua and Ellamarie Bevilacqua acquired the property at 8 Winding Ridge Lane, Westfield, from William M Anjos and Fernanda M Anjos on Nov. 4, 2022, for $630,000 which represents a price per square foot of $206. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,008 square-foot lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $499,900 in Belchertown

Andreea Rotaru acquired the property at 171 Bardwell Street, Belchertown, from Andrey Korchevskiy on Nov. 2, 2022, for $499,900 which works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Wilbraham: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home

Andrew Martin and Kaitlyn Martin bought the property at 20 Blacksmith Road, Wilbraham, from Ashley Pini on Nov. 1, 2022. The $405,000 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage on a 28,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000

Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley

Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
HADLEY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield

DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
DEERFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000

Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Olde World Christmas Market opens Saturday, Sunday at Hotel Bismarck in Westfield

WESTFIELD — The Olde World Christmas Market will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bismarck Hotel, home of Pilgrim Candle at 16 Union Ave., Westfield, and every weekend through Dec. 17-18. More than 20 artists, crafters and home product vendors will display their wares in the halls and first floor of the historic hotel, built in 1899.
WESTFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium

Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WSBS

Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in Massachusetts? (UPDATED)

Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy