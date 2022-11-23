Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Four-bedroom home in Westfield sells for $630,000
Greg Bevilacqua and Ellamarie Bevilacqua acquired the property at 8 Winding Ridge Lane, Westfield, from William M Anjos and Fernanda M Anjos on Nov. 4, 2022, for $630,000 which represents a price per square foot of $206. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,008 square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $499,900 in Belchertown
Andreea Rotaru acquired the property at 171 Bardwell Street, Belchertown, from Andrey Korchevskiy on Nov. 2, 2022, for $499,900 which works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home
Andrew Martin and Kaitlyn Martin bought the property at 20 Blacksmith Road, Wilbraham, from Ashley Pini on Nov. 1, 2022. The $405,000 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage on a 28,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000
Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley
Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
amherstbulletin.com
Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield
DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
Chicopee, Northampton among recipients of grants for dam removal projects
State grants announced last week will accelerate a project to remove a high-risk dam in Chicopee’s Szot Park and allow Northampton to restore a stream and wetlands on a former golf course. Officials for the Department of Ecological Restoration awarded $11.8 million in grants to 24 different communities to...
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000
Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
After Plumley Village fire, tenants quickly housed by property manager, city says
Hundreds of residents of a Worcester apartment building that were woken up and displaced by an electrical fire in the early hours of Thanksgiving day were provided temporary accommodations “very quickly” by their property manager, according to a statement from a city of Worcester spokesperson. Community Builders, the...
Olde World Christmas Market opens Saturday, Sunday at Hotel Bismarck in Westfield
WESTFIELD — The Olde World Christmas Market will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bismarck Hotel, home of Pilgrim Candle at 16 Union Ave., Westfield, and every weekend through Dec. 17-18. More than 20 artists, crafters and home product vendors will display their wares in the halls and first floor of the historic hotel, built in 1899.
South Deerfield shed fire spreads to woods, almost nearby house on Mathews Road
South Deerfield fire crews were called to a shed fire on Mathews Road Thanksgiving evening, around 6:15 p.m.
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 13-19
A house in Worcester that sold for $550,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 24 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $324,323. The average price per square foot was $243.
South Hadley meets fundraising goal to preserve 210 acres of farmland
SOUTH HADLEY — The town and Kestrel Land Trust has raised enough funds, including through private donations, to ensure 210 acres of farmland abutting the Connecticut River will permanently be for farm use through an agricultural preservation restriction attached to the land’s deed. The State Department of Agricultural...
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
WSBS
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium
Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
Plumley Village residents displaced by fire offered Thanksgiving meals by building owner
Residents of a Worcester apartment building that were displaced by an electrical fire on Thanksgiving Day aren’t going without Thanksgiving dinner thanks to their property owner. The Community Builders, the nonprofit owner and manager of Plumley Village residential community on Laurel Street in Worcester, distributed Thanksgiving meals, cases of...
Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in Massachusetts? (UPDATED)
Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
