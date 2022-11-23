Spread holiday cheer at Adirondack Winery

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Adirondack Winery December calendar is packed with events for anyone looking for some fun holiday activities. The winery starts off with a free event, Barrel Aged Bourbon and Cab Night.

December Schedule

The Adirondack Winery has two tasting rooms, one in Lake George and one in Queensbury. All of the above events will take place at the Queensbury tasting room located at 395 Big Bay Road, Queensbury. Check out the Adirondack Winery website for more information on the upcoming events.

