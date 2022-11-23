Spread holiday cheer at Adirondack Winery
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Adirondack Winery December calendar is packed with events for anyone looking for some fun holiday activities. The winery starts off with a free event, Barrel Aged Bourbon and Cab Night.
December Schedule
- December 2, Barrel Aged Bourbon and Cab Night , 6 to 8 p.m.
- Participants will learn about the worlds of bourbon and wine from experts (free)
- December 3, Paint and Sip: paint on chocolate , 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Paint on chocolate with chocolate while learning how to pair wine with chocolate
- December 4, Boogie Brunch and Boozie Zumba, 10 to 11 a.m.
- Morning Zumba
- December 9, Uncork and Craft: holiday wine glass candle making , 6 to 8 p.m.
- Make a wine glass candle for yourself or as a gift
- December 11, Vino and Vinyasa , 10 to 11 a.m.
- Sunday yoga
- December 15, Make your own holiday charcuterie board , 6 to 8 p.m.
- Learns skills to make a holiday-themed charcuterie board
- December 15, Holly Jolly Trivia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Holiday-themed trivia hosted by That Trivia Guy
- December 16, Uncork and Craft: Holiday paint and sip, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Make a holiday painting to decorate your home or gift to someone
- December 17, Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
- Wear your favorite ugly sweater to celebrate the holidays
- Every Friday and Saturday, Live Music at the Winery, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Every Friday and Saturday a local artist will perform live at the winery
The Adirondack Winery has two tasting rooms, one in Lake George and one in Queensbury. All of the above events will take place at the Queensbury tasting room located at 395 Big Bay Road, Queensbury. Check out the Adirondack Winery website for more information on the upcoming events.
