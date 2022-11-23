ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Spread holiday cheer at Adirondack Winery

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVfDH_0jLEKeCl00

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Adirondack Winery December calendar is packed with events for anyone looking for some fun holiday activities. The winery starts off with a free event, Barrel Aged Bourbon and Cab Night.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

December Schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gMr9_0jLEKeCl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etJiC_0jLEKeCl00

The Adirondack Winery has two tasting rooms, one in Lake George and one in Queensbury. All of the above events will take place at the Queensbury tasting room located at 395 Big Bay Road, Queensbury. Check out the Adirondack Winery website for more information on the upcoming events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3

If you love hot chocolate, an event in Albany is right up your alley. When you buy a ticket, you’ll get a passport that lets you try gourmet beverages from multiple locations. For an additional cost, some shops will offer chocolate cocktails. Participating shops include the Olde English Pub,...
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter

Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy