Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor

JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
Over 300 Thanksgiving meals served to Edwards community

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV)- The Edwards Community Center gave out over 300 Thanksgiving meals to the community on Thursday. Volunteers helped deliver plates to those who were not able to attend. This is an annual event organized by town leaders and volunteers, focused on giving back to those who would otherwise go without this holiday season. […]
Salvation Army serves over 1,500 meals for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 1,500 meals were served to people in the Jackson community for Thanksgiving, thanks to the Salvation Army. Nursing homes residents and those who are less fortunate enjoyed a full Thanksgiving spread, courtesy of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. For volunteers, getting back into the giving spirt came at just the […]
Stewpot serves Thanksgiving meals to Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Jackson community organization fed hundreds of people a traditional meal on Thanksgiving Day. Stewpot Community Services is a Jackson organization that works to provide food, clothing, and other essential items to anyone in need. On Thursday, volunteers helped prepare 300 meals for people of all ages. “We were excited about it. […]
City of Vicksburg launches housing revitalization initiative

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg launched a Housing Revitalization Initiative with the help of the NAACP. The goal is to provide safe and stable housing in the city. The program also provides a helping hand to residents who can’t afford to fix up their homes. “We...
Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles, especially those in rural areas

JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals across Mississippi are facing a major struggle: the discontinuing of services and, for some, the brink of closure. Over the years, the hospital industry has taken a major blow with factors like the pandemic, staffing shortages and a rise in labor costs. According to data from the Mississippi Hospital Association, in 2019, hospital expenses exceeded $11 million per month, averaging about $132 million that year.
Jackson takes on more responsibility to fix water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the State of Emergency has expired surrounding Jackson’s water crisis, the City of Jackson will take on more responsibility towards finding a permanent solution. While Jackson will be without state assistance for the foreseeable future, they will still be receiving plenty of help as they navigate the ongoing water crisis. […]
12-year-old dead, 3 arrested after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old is dead after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the dangerous game led to the death of 12-year-old Markell Noah, who was originally missing and later found at an abandoned house at 334 Audubon Place Friday night. The Jackson Police...
Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances

8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
Russian roulette leads to one 12-year-old killed

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a child that happened Friday around 3 a.m. Investigators say 12-year-old Markell Noah was participating in a round of Russian roulette involving two other juveniles. They have been charged with murder and one 21-year-old adult has been arrested for accessory after the fact of murder.
Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
