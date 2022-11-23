Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAPT
Jackson mother held toy drive Saturday in honor of her son's fight with cancer
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson mother held a toy drive Saturday to honor her son who died from a rare form of blood cancer. Lauren Robinson's son, Kentrick, died in 2016 at age 8 from lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer. She created the DJKW Foundation in his...
WAPT
Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
Over 300 Thanksgiving meals served to Edwards community
EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV)- The Edwards Community Center gave out over 300 Thanksgiving meals to the community on Thursday. Volunteers helped deliver plates to those who were not able to attend. This is an annual event organized by town leaders and volunteers, focused on giving back to those who would otherwise go without this holiday season. […]
Salvation Army serves over 1,500 meals for Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 1,500 meals were served to people in the Jackson community for Thanksgiving, thanks to the Salvation Army. Nursing homes residents and those who are less fortunate enjoyed a full Thanksgiving spread, courtesy of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. For volunteers, getting back into the giving spirt came at just the […]
Stewpot serves Thanksgiving meals to Jacksonians
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Jackson community organization fed hundreds of people a traditional meal on Thanksgiving Day. Stewpot Community Services is a Jackson organization that works to provide food, clothing, and other essential items to anyone in need. On Thursday, volunteers helped prepare 300 meals for people of all ages. “We were excited about it. […]
Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school
An arrest has been made in the carjacking of a grandparent who was dropping off a student at a Mississippi middle school earlier this month. WLBT in Jackson reports that Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in Lauderdale County, where the car he stole at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found nearly 100 miles away.
WLBT
City of Vicksburg launches housing revitalization initiative
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg launched a Housing Revitalization Initiative with the help of the NAACP. The goal is to provide safe and stable housing in the city. The program also provides a helping hand to residents who can’t afford to fix up their homes. “We...
Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
WAPT
Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles, especially those in rural areas
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals across Mississippi are facing a major struggle: the discontinuing of services and, for some, the brink of closure. Over the years, the hospital industry has taken a major blow with factors like the pandemic, staffing shortages and a rise in labor costs. According to data from the Mississippi Hospital Association, in 2019, hospital expenses exceeded $11 million per month, averaging about $132 million that year.
WLBT
What happened to Angela Shiers Barrentine? Family seeks answers in 2004 cold case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanksgiving celebrations are still bittersweet for a Vicksburg family, as they continue looking for answers about what happened to their loved one 18 years ago. Angela Shiers Barrentine was 27 years old when she was last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day 2004. Warren County Sheriff Martin...
WLBT
Apartment manager frustrated with potholes affecting residents, children
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local apartment manager is fed up with the potholes near the apartment complex. Linnie Harrington oversees the Wood Village Apartments and says the road leading to it is a nightmare. “I want this road fixed. This is a Jackson city street. It’s less than a...
WLBT
Jackson retailers believe Black Friday event is becoming a thing of the past
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you think of Black Friday, many think of shoppers waiting in long lines and customers tripping over one another to get to the lowest-priced items. However, store owners say today that the hype has since died down due to changes in retail. “I don’t think...
WLBT
Governor ends Jackson water emergency; says city’s ‘crisis of incompetence’ continues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Gov. Tate Reeves, Jackson’s water crisis is over, but a crisis of poor leadership still remains for the capital city. Tuesday, Reeves issued an executive order officially ending the August 30, 2022, state of emergency surrounding the city of Jackson’s water treatment system.
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
Jackson takes on more responsibility to fix water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the State of Emergency has expired surrounding Jackson’s water crisis, the City of Jackson will take on more responsibility towards finding a permanent solution. While Jackson will be without state assistance for the foreseeable future, they will still be receiving plenty of help as they navigate the ongoing water crisis. […]
WLBT
12-year-old dead, 3 arrested after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old is dead after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the dangerous game led to the death of 12-year-old Markell Noah, who was originally missing and later found at an abandoned house at 334 Audubon Place Friday night. The Jackson Police...
kicks96news.com
Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances
8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
WAPT
Russian roulette leads to one 12-year-old killed
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a child that happened Friday around 3 a.m. Investigators say 12-year-old Markell Noah was participating in a round of Russian roulette involving two other juveniles. They have been charged with murder and one 21-year-old adult has been arrested for accessory after the fact of murder.
Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
Comments / 0