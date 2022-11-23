ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

Apple’s iPhone Sales Catastrophes Mount

Apple is the leader in smartphone sales in the world by a large margin. Samsung is its only major competitor. While the iPhone 14’s sales have not been on fire, they have been steady and have kept Apple’s technology advantage at the vanguard of the industry. The threat to Apple’s success is something it cannot […]
9to5Mac

Brazilian regulator seizes iPhones from retail stores as Apple fails to comply with charger requirement

The Brazilian Ministry of Justice ordered in September the suspension of iPhone sales in the country after concluding that Apple harms consumers by not offering the power adapter included with the device. Even after million-dollar fines, Apple still fails to comply with the requirement – which has now led to the Federal District-based consumer protection regulator seizing iPhones from retail stores.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount

Walmart has been chock full of TV deals lately, with Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV being the latest to see a significantly lower price. Right now you can get this TV for just $898, a savings of greater than 10% off the typical price of $1,000. That’s a total savings of $102, enough to stuff more than one stocking if you’re getting on your holiday shopping early this year. However, and as with most Walmart deals, we aren’t sure how long this special price will last. If you’re enticed, act now.
TheStreet

T-Mobile Targets AT&T, Verizon With Cheap Holiday Deal

The competition for new customers in the mobile carrier game is tight, and T-Mobile isn’t afraid to throw some elbows to come out ahead. The three main carriers, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Free Report, AT&T (T) - Get Free Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report, are constantly trying to get customers to switch to them, while also introducing incentives to keep their existing customers happy, so they’ll stay put.
Phone Arena

Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)

Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
T3.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
9to5Mac

Mass resignations of iPhone workers after unrest, with report of 30% production loss

There have been mass resignations of iPhone workers following the recent unrest at the plant, caused by Foxconn failing to pay the promised recruitment bonuses, and growing fears about the COVID-19 outbreak within the plant. More than 20,000 new hires are said to have left. An internal estimate reportedly says...
TechRadar

Sony AU is throwing in a free PS5 with select OLED TVs for Black Friday

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Sony’s next-gen PlayStation, you might now have your greatest chance! In this hot Black Friday deal, you can grab a PS5 bundle paired with one of Sony’s top TVs at a discount. The Sony A80K OLED TV in its 55- and 65-inch screen sizes comes with a PS5 that's paired with a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West, at a price that includes the PS5 bundle at a hefty discount – or totally free!

