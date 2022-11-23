ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

KMPH.com

Bulldogs thankful for family, friends and football

The Fresno State football team puts a six game winning streak on the line Friday night in the final game of the regular season. The Bulldogs take on Wyoming at Valley Children's Stadium before playing at Boise State for the Mountain West championship. This has turned out to be a pretty good season for the Bulldogs, who have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
High School Football PRO

Delano, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sunnyside High School football team will have a game with Robert F. Kennedy High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
svinews.com

UW’s Saddle Up program to return next year, with modifications

LARAMIE — After the Saddle Up student orientation program garnered a mixture of praise and complaints, University of Wyoming administrators are already considering how they can improve it for next year. The fall 2022 semester marked the first-ever implementation of the program, which is meant to serve as a...
gtgazette.com

Two qualify for state championship meet

The Sac Joaquin Sections championship were held in Folsom and two local athletes qualified for the state championship meet in Fresno on Nov. 26. Zofia Bradford placed 5th overall and ran a personal best of 20:39.1. Landon York also placed 5th with a personal best of 17.39.1. He fought for his place at the finish line and beat the next runner by .2 of a second to receive the last spot to compete at state.
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford vigil recognizes those killed in Colorado Springs shootings

Two dozen people gathered for a candlelight vigil at Episcopal Church of the Savior in Hanford on Wednesday evening to observe the deaths of the five people who were killed in the Club Q nightclub shootings in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, and hold a Trans day of Rememberance. Candles...
theeastcountygazette.com

Esmeralda Soria Defeats Mark Pazin In The Tight Assembly District 27 Race

After a closely contested contest for California’s State Assembly District 27 by Mark Pazin over Esmeralda Soria. Soria has approximately 51.2 percent of the vote as of Monday, November 21. The newly created seat represents the counties of Merced, Madera, and Fresno. Pazin was once the Merced County Sheriff, while Soria is currently a member of the Fresno City Council.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Tulare, CA

Have a good quality time with family or friends when you travel to the dynamic city of Tulare in the heart of San Joaquin Valley. Part of Tulare County, California, the city was founded in 1872 and incorporated in 1888. Known for its agriculture-based economy as its lifeblood, it’s not...
Hanford Sentinel

Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success

The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
YourCentralValley.com

Wanted suspect leads police on car chase in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An attempted arrest of a wanted suspect led Fresno Police on a wild pursuit Tuesday, which led to a crash and an arrest. Police arrested 43-year-old Anthony Jeff on suspicion of felony evading, assault on an officer with a vehicle, and a probation violation. Before Tuesday’s chase, Jeff was followed throughout the […]
GV Wire

Small Business Saturday: Barber Shop Prospers on Revitalized Fulton

Today is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for the greater Fresno community. In the video above, Edward Luciano shares the success he’s having with his small business — the Emergence hair-styling shop — on Fulton in downtown Fresno.
YourCentralValley.com

Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
