Bulldogs thankful for family, friends and football
The Fresno State football team puts a six game winning streak on the line Friday night in the final game of the regular season. The Bulldogs take on Wyoming at Valley Children's Stadium before playing at Boise State for the Mountain West championship. This has turned out to be a pretty good season for the Bulldogs, who have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
Delano, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
UW’s Saddle Up program to return next year, with modifications
LARAMIE — After the Saddle Up student orientation program garnered a mixture of praise and complaints, University of Wyoming administrators are already considering how they can improve it for next year. The fall 2022 semester marked the first-ever implementation of the program, which is meant to serve as a...
Two qualify for state championship meet
The Sac Joaquin Sections championship were held in Folsom and two local athletes qualified for the state championship meet in Fresno on Nov. 26. Zofia Bradford placed 5th overall and ran a personal best of 20:39.1. Landon York also placed 5th with a personal best of 17.39.1. He fought for his place at the finish line and beat the next runner by .2 of a second to receive the last spot to compete at state.
Fresno State Announces Civil Engineering Student, Alysha Curtis, Receives National Recognition
Civil Engineering Student Alysha Curtis Receives National Recognition. November 24, 2022 - Alysha Curtis was the only woman to earn an engineering degree in her graduating class at the College of the Sequoias – where she earned 11 associate degrees including. engineering, theatre, and communication studies. She transferred to...
TikTok star returns home to the Central Valley for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and […]
Thanksgiving travel rush kicks off across Central Valley
From the airport to the highway, millions of Californians are expected to travel for the holiday weekend.
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
Package theft is rising in the Central Valley, here is how to avoid it
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you haven’t fallen victim yourself, you’ve probably seen surveillance videos of porch pirates snatching up packages delivered to peoples’ homes. According to the Package Theft report, theft of packages has grown 23% over the past 12 months. In a list of ten metro areas with the most package theft, Fresno […]
Clovis North makes its break at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After more than a year of hard work and preparation the Clovis North High School marching band and color guard strut through the streets of New York City today in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Parents and teachers say today was a culmination of hard work between practicing, fundraising, […]
Hanford vigil recognizes those killed in Colorado Springs shootings
Two dozen people gathered for a candlelight vigil at Episcopal Church of the Savior in Hanford on Wednesday evening to observe the deaths of the five people who were killed in the Club Q nightclub shootings in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, and hold a Trans day of Rememberance. Candles...
Esmeralda Soria Defeats Mark Pazin In The Tight Assembly District 27 Race
After a closely contested contest for California’s State Assembly District 27 by Mark Pazin over Esmeralda Soria. Soria has approximately 51.2 percent of the vote as of Monday, November 21. The newly created seat represents the counties of Merced, Madera, and Fresno. Pazin was once the Merced County Sheriff, while Soria is currently a member of the Fresno City Council.
15 Best Things to Do in Tulare, CA
Have a good quality time with family or friends when you travel to the dynamic city of Tulare in the heart of San Joaquin Valley. Part of Tulare County, California, the city was founded in 1872 and incorporated in 1888. Known for its agriculture-based economy as its lifeblood, it’s not...
Central Valley farmers prepare for colder temperatures
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Temperatures have started to dip down overnight in the Central Valley, which could mean trouble for local citrus crops. Citrus fruits can be damaged if they go unprotected when the temperature drops to between 28 and 30 degrees Fahrenheit. But there’s no cause for concern for growers just yet. The CEO […]
Local team is key to Black Bear Diner Hanford's success
The ultra energetic and excited management team at Black Bear Diner in Hanford excitedly exclaim, “It’s like Disneyland” as they describe the unique and quirky atmosphere of the big/small diner. Located in the heart of the biggest commercial area in Hanford, Black Bear Diner on Lacey Boulevard...
Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations
A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.
CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
Wanted suspect leads police on car chase in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An attempted arrest of a wanted suspect led Fresno Police on a wild pursuit Tuesday, which led to a crash and an arrest. Police arrested 43-year-old Anthony Jeff on suspicion of felony evading, assault on an officer with a vehicle, and a probation violation. Before Tuesday’s chase, Jeff was followed throughout the […]
Small Business Saturday: Barber Shop Prospers on Revitalized Fulton
Today is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for the greater Fresno community. In the video above, Edward Luciano shares the success he’s having with his small business — the Emergence hair-styling shop — on Fulton in downtown Fresno.
Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
