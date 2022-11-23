The legendary actress considered the gown her “lucky charm” and kept it with her during her travels An Elizabeth Taylor fashion mystery has finally been solved. The one-of-a-kind dress the actress wore when she won her first Oscar in 1961 hadn't been seen since that momentous evening. But more than 60 years after winning Best Actress for BUtterfield 8, the dress has been found. The gown, designed by Marc Bohan for Christian Dior, was discovered carefully packed away in a large plastic suitcase — alongside 11 more of the...

1 DAY AGO