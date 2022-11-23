Read full article on original website
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara died in her Florida home this week, her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed on Twitter Saturday Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and...
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian
Rebel Wilson and partner Ramona Agruma announced the birth of their first child earlier this month Rebel Wilson is enjoying her first holiday season as a mom! On Thursday, The Almond and the Seahorse actress and partner Ramona Agruma posted their first Thanksgiving photo with newborn daughter Royce Lillian. The two new parents looked happy and relaxed as they held the newborn, who was dressed in all pink. In a cute twist, the pair added a turkey emoji to cover Royce's face, which the couple has chosen to keep private. RELATED: Finally!...
Emma Heming Willis Shares Glimpse of Daughter Preparing for Family's 'Thanksgiving Games'
Emma Heming Willis is grateful for Thanksgiving with her family. On Thursday, the mom of two, 44, shared a glimpse at her holiday with husband Bruce Willis and their daughters, 8-year-old Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray, 10, on her Instagram Story. One of their daughters appeared in a Michael Myers-style...
Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, Join Mom for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance
"Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe," Mariah Carey wrote on Instagram after the performance Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan helped her ring in the holiday season! The singer, 52, closed out the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday afternoon by performing her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her two kids danced behind her. Carey accessorized her red mermaid gown with a dramatic train with more than 80 carats of diamond (from Hamilton Jewelers' 110-Year Anniversary Capsule Collection), as...
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving
Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe Reese Witherspoon spent Thanksgiving with some of her favorite people. The actress shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram Story on Thursday, including one snap of her posing with daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon is also mom to sons Deacon Phillippe, 19, with Ryan and Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Last...
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Family Dinner on Thanksgiving with Daughters Hope and Haley at the Kids' Table
Hoda Kotb is "thankful for family" as she spends the holiday with her extended family, as well as daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5 Hoda Kotb is thankful for her girls this Thanksgiving. The Today co-host spent the holiday with daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5, and even more family after completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties that morning. Sharing the Thanksgiving table spread and a selfie with everyone celebrating, Kotb wrote, "Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen! Thankful for family ❤️." While the adults —...
NeNe Leakes' Son Leaves Hospital 2 Months After Suffering a Stroke: 'Home Just in Time for the Holidays'
“Two months later, Brentt is walking out. Hallelujah,” the proud mom wrote on her Instagram Story NeNe Leakes is feeling extra grateful this Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, she shared a series of Instagram photos and videos of her son, Brentt Leakes, 23, walking out of the hospital, two months after suffering heart failure and a stroke. In the first video, she documents Brentt rounding the corner of the hospital as staff cheer around him. "Yay! You're walking out," she said. As he made his way to the reception desk, one of...
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce
Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way." She also...
Love Actually Actress Had to Wear Dead People's Clothes After Costume Designer Stole Her Money
"Your victim had to be dressed in clothes that belonged to deceased residents of her care home due to insufficient funds," a judge reportedly told Brian Malam of his actions against Margaret Wright A British actress was forced to wear deceased people's clothing while living in a care facility after her friend and costume designer stole thousands of dollars from her, a judge determined. Margaret Wright, also known as Meg Wynn Owen, appeared in Love Actually, Doctor Who, and Pride & Prejudice. The actress, who died this...
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share Scenes from Their Family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii: 'Sending Love'
Nick and Vanessa Lachey enjoyed the family holiday in Hawaii for the second time since moving there Nick Lachey and his family are celebrating their Thanksgiving island style. On Thursday, wife Vanessa Lachey shared photos on Instagram revealing some moments from the family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii, where they reside as she films NCIS: Hawaii. "Sending Love from Hawai'i! #HappyThanksgiving 🦃❤️🌴," the mom of three captioned a sweet family photo, where she holds sons Phoenix Robert, 5, and Camden John, 9, while Nick had daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, on his lap. Later,...
Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Thanksgiving with Her 3 Children: 'Thankful'
Jenna Bush Hager shared a set of photos of her daughters celebrating Thanksgiving one year after skipping the holiday Jenna Bush Hager is showing just how thankful she is for her children. The Today with Hoda & Jenna host and mom of three, 40, shared festive photos of her family on Thanksgiving on her Instagram Story on Thursday. The first picture is a snap of Bush Hager's middle daughter Poppy Louise looking happier than ever as she smiles at the camera with her arms wide open. In the photo,...
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
The father of 11 teases that his daughter, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is making big decisions at just 2 months old Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss! The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone. "Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣" The...
Jennifer Beals Thanks Irene Cara for Her 'Fearless Triple Threat Talent' in Tribute After Her Death
Jennifer Beals was joined by a group of celebrities who remembered Irene Cara after her death at age 63, including Debbie Allen, Diane Warren and Questlove Jennifer Beals is remembering Irene Cara. Shortly after news of Cara's death was announced Saturday, Beals, 58, honored the late star with a moving tribute post shared on Instagram. "Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent," Beals — who starred in 1983's Flashdance wrote of Cara — who performed the film's title track, "Flashdance... What...
Scotty McCreery's Son Avery Is Surrounded by Family in Sweet Photo from His First Thanksgiving
Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery in October Scotty McCreery is celebrating a special Thanksgiving. The country singer and wife Gabi shared scenes on Instagram of the first Thanksgiving since they've welcomed son Merrick Avery, 4 weeks. The couple was joined by other members of the family in a sweet porch swing photo, where the newborn sleeps while leaning against Gabi's arm. "Happy Thanksgiving, yall! 🦃🍁," he captioned the shot. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals ...
Elizabeth Taylor's 1961 Oscars Dress Discovered in Suitcase Decades After Event
The legendary actress considered the gown her “lucky charm” and kept it with her during her travels An Elizabeth Taylor fashion mystery has finally been solved. The one-of-a-kind dress the actress wore when she won her first Oscar in 1961 hadn't been seen since that momentous evening. But more than 60 years after winning Best Actress for BUtterfield 8, the dress has been found. The gown, designed by Marc Bohan for Christian Dior, was discovered carefully packed away in a large plastic suitcase — alongside 11 more of the...
Usher and Sons Usher V and Nayvid Give Back to Atlanta Families on Thanksgiving
Usher felt "blessed to be a blessing" as he and sons Nayvid, 13, and Usher V, 14, helped give back to families in need in Atlanta Thursday Usher is pulling dad duty on Thanksgiving with his little ones. The "U Got It Bad" singer kicked off his holiday celebrations by giving back to families in the city of Atlanta with older sons Naviyd, 13, and Usher V, 14, by his side. The singer partnered with Sunfare and HUNGRY to provide over 500 healthy meals to residents of Freedom Village...
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'
The Housley family uploaded a silly Instagram video where they shared the things they're grateful for — but they didn't get quite far in their endeavor Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving. To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley. As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude...
A Masked Singer Newcomer Pulls Out of the Competition Early: 'I Just Came to Bother Ken'
Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo challenged Snowstorm for the crown on Wednesday's episode This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer brought the scares on Thanksgiving Eve. The singing competition celebrated Fright Night on Wednesday and introduced two new contestants — Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo — to battle reigning queen Snowstorm. RELATED: 20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on The Masked Singer Sir Bug a Boo took the stage first and introduced themselves with a creepy clue package. "It started when...
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughter Ahead of Baby No. 2: 'Thankful'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby boy — joining 20-month-old daughter Sterling Skye — in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is enjoying her last Thanksgiving before becoming a mom of two. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner and NFL star Patrick Mahomes, both 27, celebrated Thanksgiving with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, by posting a series of sweet family pics on Instagram. Posing in a bare room with sheer, white drapes as a backdrop, a barefoot Patrick has his hand placed on his wife's bump, while Brittany —...
Cardi B Is 'Grateful' for Family as She and Offset Spend Quality Time with Kids on Thanksgiving
Cardi B and Offset spent their Thanksgiving with son Wave and daughter Kulture, as well as other family members Cardi B and Offset are taking time for their family this Thanksgiving. The couple celebrated the holiday with 14-month-old son Wave Set and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, as seen in pictures and videos the "Up" rapper shared on Instagram Thursday. Cardi began posing with son Wave as the toddler wore a bright orange matching vest and hat, a white t-shirt, and jeans. Later, he could be seen walking around a coffee...
