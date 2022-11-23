Read full article on original website
Belarus’ top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The foreign minister of Belarus has died at the age of 64. Vladimir Makei, was a close associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for decades. Belarusian authorities gave no cause of death on Saturday. Makei was Lukashenko’s adviser and then his chief of staff prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012. During his tenure, Belarus came under repeated criticism from the West for its increasingly harsh suppression of the opposition, for dubious elections and for allowing Russian troops to be based there during the war in Ukraine.
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France have pledged to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by the countries’ leaders Friday, Germany will provide France with electricity while getting much-needed natural gas in return. Before Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago, Germany was heavily reliant on Russian gas supplies. Since then, Germany has scrambled to find other sources. France is struggling to meet its electricity needs due to repairs at nuclear power plants. There are concerns that a sharp rise in electricity demand from France this winter, coupled with lower production in Germany, could strain the continent’s grid.
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro’s government and its opposition. The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume “limited” energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions...
Venezuela’s government, opposition to resume negotiations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Venezuela and its opposition say they will resume over the weekend long-stalled negotiations meant to find a common path out of their country’s complex crisis. The announcement Thursday comes two weeks after delegates from both parties met to address the Venezuelan crisis, promoted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Norwegian diplomats will guide the negotiations. The talks formally began in September 2021 in Mexico but were suspended the following month when President Nicolas Maduro ordered his delegation to withdraw in protest of the extradition to the United States of a close ally.
US official urges ‘de-escalation’ as Turkey strikes Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. official currently in Syria is calling for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkey border. Nikolas Granger, the U.S. senior representative to northeastern Syria, said in comments posted on Friday that the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey this week launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups. The groups have denied involvement in the bombing and say the Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threatened the anti-IS fight.
Vatican court hears secret recording of pope on hostage fees
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican tribunal weighing a financial fraud case has heard from an unusual witness. A secret recording of Pope Francis was played Thursday to the court about the Holy See’s payments to free a nun held hostage by al-Qaida-linked militants. It marked a surreal new chapter in the trial. Vatican judges are trying to determine who, if anyone, is criminally responsible for losing tens of millions of euros in Holy See assets. Vatican prosecutors introduced the recording into evidence Thursday, saying it was part of a trove of material recently obtained from Italian financial police. The prosecutors said it came from a phone call between one of the defendants on trial, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, and the pope.
EU-Med forum: South needs investment, immigration policies
MADRID (AP) — European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the food and energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine has greatly affected countries on the southern Mediterranean basin. Speaking Thursday at the Union for the Mediterranean forum that brought together delegations from 43 countries, Borrell said greater investment and policies regulating immigration were necessary to help countries in the south and narrow the growing economic gap with northern countries.
EU Council chief Michel to travel to China for talks Dec. 1
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Council president Charles Michel will travel to China for talks to address the economic imbalance between the two trading giants and the Asian nation’s relations with Russia and neigboring Taiwan. The one-day visit Dec. 1 will seek to find a balance between the EU’s wish for more exports to China and the need to be firm with Beijing in the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms. Over the past years as China increased its global clout, the EU has increasingly come to see the nation as a strategic rival.
Egypt announces freedom, mass pardon for 30 jailed activists
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have announced the release of 30 political activists from jail. The announcement late on Thursday marks the latest in a series of mass releases from detention amid intensifying international scrutiny over Egypt’s human rights record. There was no word on the identities of the activists or how many had already been freed. Egypt’s hosting of the two-week world climate summit earlier this month was overshadowed by the hunger strike of imprisoned Egyptian political dissident, Alaa Abdel-Fattah. He intensified his hunger strike and stopped drinking water during the summit, then as concerns for his fate mounted, halted the strike. Since 2013, Egypt has cracked down on dissidents and critics, jailing thousands, virtually banning protests and monitoring social media.
Protests over China's COVID controls spread across country
BEIJING — (AP) — Protests against China's pervasive anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints they might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in the northwest. Shanghai police used pepper spray against about...
Hong Kong court convicts Cardinal Zen, 5 others over fund
HONG KONG (AP) — A 90-year-old Roman Catholic cardinal and five others in Hong Kong were fined after being found guilty of failing to register a now-defunct fund meant to help people who were arrested in the widespread protests three years ago. Cardinal Joseph Zen is a retired bishop and a vocal democracy advocate of the city. He was first arrested in May on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law. At that time, his arrest sent shockwaves through the Catholic community. Principal Magistrate Ada Yim ruled that the fund is considered an organization, not purely for charity purposes. That means it’s obliged to register, and all six were convicted Friday. Their fines range from about $300-$500.
Mexico president to 'show muscle' at big political rally
Supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are expected to flood the streets of Mexico City on Sunday in a major show of political strength by the left-wing populist. Lopez Obrador wants to "show muscle," Fernando Dworak, a political analyst at the Mexican Autonomous Institute of Technology, said.
French prosecutors probe alleged illegal election financing
PARIS (AP) — French national financial prosecutors say they have opened a judicial investigation into suspected illegal financing of electoral campaigns in 2017 and 2022. Leading French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the investigation targets President Emmanuel Macron’s bids for election. Le Parisien alleged that the investigation involves campaign links to U.S. consulting company McKinsey & Company. The prosecutors’ statement Thursday didn’t cite Macron or his party. It said the investigation is about alleged “inconsistent campaign accounts” and “reduction of accounting items.” An official with the French presidency said it’s up to the justice system to lead investigations “in all independence.” McKinsey did not immediately comment.
Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year. López Obrador said Friday that the Jan. 9-10 North American summit would also include bilateral meetings with both countries. The Mexican president said in October that Biden had already agreed to make the trip. Neither U.S. nor Canadian officials have officially confirmed their attendance. The three leaders met last year in Washington. Such talks usually focus on immigration, security and the economy. But this year, both the United States and Canada have asked for consultations over López Obrador’s policy of favoring Mexico’s state-owned power company.
EXPLAINER: What’s the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The deadline is looming for Western allies to agree on a price cap on Russia oil. The cap proposed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aims to reduce Russia’s oil earnings that support its military and the invasion of Ukraine. But there are questions about how effective the cap will be. The Dec. 5 start date also coincides with the European Union’s embargo on most Russian oil shipments. There’s uncertainty about how all this will affect oil markets, which are swinging between fears of lost Russian supply and weakening demand from the lagging global economy. The biggest disruption may not come until Feb. 5, when Europe halts imports of Russian oil products including diesel fuel.
Mexican president suffers court reverse, tensions rise
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has struck down part of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ‘jail, no bail’ program. The court voted against mandatory pre-trial detention for people accused of fraud, smuggling or tax evasion. Because trials can take years in Mexico, the justices argued that being held in prison during trial was equivalent to being punished with no conviction. Instead, prosecutors will now have to convince judges there are reasons not to release people on their own recognizance. López Obrador has already been railing about corrupt judges and rulings he doesn’t like, and Thursday’s supreme court vote was likely to spark more attacks by the president.
EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers have weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving without authorization. The proposals include a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping to enter Europe have been stranded at sea aboard aid ships while countries bicker over whether and where they should be allowed to disembark. It comes during a year in which more than 90,000 migrants have arrived in Europe though the Mediterranean. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said Friday that “we need dialogue, and we need rules, and we need order.” He says the Mediterranean rescue work cannot be like the “Wild, Wild West.”
Lebanese reformist, another lawmaker lose parliament seats
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s constitutional council has taken away parliament seats from two newly elected lawmakers, including an activist who had pledged to fight corruption. Thursday’s development followed an appeals process that claimed the initial vote count was inaccurate. One of those unseated is Ramy Finge, a dentist and pro-democracy activist from the northern city of Tripoli. He was among 13 independent candidates who had won seats in Lebanon’s parliamentary elections last May, unseating opponents from Lebanon’s traditional parties. The council returned his seat to his opponent and long-time legislator Faisal Karami, an ally of the militant Hezbollah group.
From prisoner to PM, Malaysia’s Anwar had long ride to top
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — More than two decades after his dramatic ouster from government and imprisonment, Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim finally has his day. Anwar was named Malaysia’s prime minister by the nation’s king and sworn in Thursday. He trumped a Malay nationalist leader to clinch the top job after Saturday’s divisive elections led to a hung Parliament. Becoming prime minister capped Anwar’s roller-coaster political journey, from a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests and a reform movement that rose into a major political force. It was a second victory for his reformist bloc, which won 2018 polls but lost power after 22 months amid a power struggle.
