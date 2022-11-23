(OLNEY/NEWTON) After areas of widespread dense fog this morning, we’ll have some sunshine before the clouds move in with an approaching storm system moving northward into Illinois out of the Southern Plains. Rain will begin to fall after dark this evening and continue overnight with at least one inch expected on average for our downstate region as a little warmer air returns. Then after the rain and the cold front moves through, we’ll back to a little cooler air by Sunday night. Then a slight warmup and more rain chances by next Tuesday. Monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more information and forecast details.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO