Read full article on original website
Related
Shaq Makes His Kids Submit Resumes And Business Plans Because He Believes In Nepotism Done The Right Way
"I'm caring, I'm funny. I'm honest — and I teach by example."
Antonio Banderas Reveals The Name Of The Actor He’d Pass The Torch To If ‘Zorro’ Reboot Happened
Antonio Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro. Banderas recently opened up about being game for a third installment of the franchise and who he would like to pass on the torch to play the titular character. “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas told ComicBook of starring in a third film. “Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for...
Albany Herald
Julie Chrisley Says She’s ‘Living Through a Nightmare’ in Pre-Sentencing Podcast Episode
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley recorded one more episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, before they were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison on Monday, November 21, and that episode hit the web two days later on Wednesday, November 23. “Everyone knows that we’re living through a nightmare,” Julie says near the start of the hour-long episode. “And I have been focused on not living in fear.”
Albany Herald
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her "This Is Me...Then" to announce an update. "This Is Me...Now" will be her next project and reportedly "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades."
Comments / 0