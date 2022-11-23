TROY, N.Y. — 518 ElevatED, formerly Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar, uses the transformative power of education and mentorship to equip students from Albany, Schenectady, and Troy high schools with the resources and tools needed for a more inclusive and equitable future. 518 ElevatED provides college readiness, academic support, tutoring, skill-building workshops, and career exploration through individualized guidance through high school and post-secondary education. In addition, local leaders and volunteers are matched with students through its mentoring program to provide an additional layer of support. 518 ElevatED held an official rebranding celebration at its new headquarters on Central Avenue in Albany over the summer with local officials from the three cities it serves and is celebrating 25 years of elevating the lives of local students, their families, and the community.

