Saratoga Springs, NY

Owen Wilson Comedy Filmed In Saratoga Springs Sets Release Date

Ever since Owen Wilson spent a bunch of time in the Spa City filming scenes for a new comedy, locals have been eagerly anticipating its theatrical release. Back in April 2021 there were Owen Wilson sightings everywhere in Saratoga Springs as he not only spent time in the Spa City filming some scenes for his new movie "Paint," he also spent plenty of time enjoying all that 'Toga has to offer!
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3

If you love hot chocolate, an event in Albany is right up your alley. When you buy a ticket, you’ll get a passport that lets you try gourmet beverages from multiple locations. For an additional cost, some shops will offer chocolate cocktails. Participating shops include the Olde English Pub,...
5 Questions With 518 ElevatED president and CEO Laura Marx

TROY, N.Y. — 518 ElevatED, formerly Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar, uses the transformative power of education and mentorship to equip students from Albany, Schenectady, and Troy high schools with the resources and tools needed for a more inclusive and equitable future. 518 ElevatED provides college readiness, academic support, tutoring, skill-building workshops, and career exploration through individualized guidance through high school and post-secondary education. In addition, local leaders and volunteers are matched with students through its mentoring program to provide an additional layer of support. 518 ElevatED held an official rebranding celebration at its new headquarters on Central Avenue in Albany over the summer with local officials from the three cities it serves and is celebrating 25 years of elevating the lives of local students, their families, and the community.
Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday

It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
Capital Region shoppers search for Black Friday deals

People in the Capital Region were among the many across the country looking for Black Friday deals, early Friday morning. Crossgates Mall opened at 7 a.m., with some anchor stores opening even earlier. Stuyvesant Plaza also had lots of shoppers. There was once a period before the pandemic when Crossgates...
Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter

Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
Hudson DMV closed for construction

Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
