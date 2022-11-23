Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hattie’s Mardi Gras returns after four years
Hattie's Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be hosting its Mardi Gras celebration for the first time in four years. The 2023 beneficiary of this event is the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Watch your holiday favorites at the theater
The 25 days until Christmas countdown is near featuring your favorite holidays movies. If you're looking to watch the classics in a theater or set a new tradition, these local theaters have you covered.
Cohoes holding its second annual Soup Stroll
The City of Cohoes is set to hold its second annual Soup Stoll during Small Business Saturday on November 25. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 25-27
The weekend is almost here! From plays to tree lightings to other holiday-themed events, there are quite a few things happening on November 25, 26, and 27.
Owen Wilson Comedy Filmed In Saratoga Springs Sets Release Date
Ever since Owen Wilson spent a bunch of time in the Spa City filming scenes for a new comedy, locals have been eagerly anticipating its theatrical release. Back in April 2021 there were Owen Wilson sightings everywhere in Saratoga Springs as he not only spent time in the Spa City filming some scenes for his new movie "Paint," he also spent plenty of time enjoying all that 'Toga has to offer!
PHOTOS: The North Country Festival of Trees
Black Friday isn't just about sales. At the Queensbury Hotel, it's also about unique Christmas trees, good causes, and holiday magic.
WNYT
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3
If you love hot chocolate, an event in Albany is right up your alley. When you buy a ticket, you’ll get a passport that lets you try gourmet beverages from multiple locations. For an additional cost, some shops will offer chocolate cocktails. Participating shops include the Olde English Pub,...
Troy Atrium Holiday Market dates set
The dates for the Troy Holiday Market in the Troy Atrium have been set.
Holiday tree lighting ceremonies in the Capital Region
The day after Thanksgiving officially marks the start of the holiday season. As people start going shopping, several cities, town and villages are preparing to light their trees.
Cane you imagine a holiday shake at Stewart’s
Holiday themed drinks, desserts and deliciousness have begun! Stewart's Shops introduced its candy dance shake just in time for the holiday season.
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
5 things to know this Thanksgiving Day
Today’s five things you need to know includes the latest update in the officer-involved shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York’s first marijuana crop could be in jeopardy, and road closures for the Troy Turkey Trot.
Hallmark movie that used Defazio’s to premiere
The Hallmark movie "A Holiday Spectacular," will feature Defazio's Imports on the big screen after using the store as part of their movie production. The film premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m., according to the Hallmark website.
Saratogian
5 Questions With 518 ElevatED president and CEO Laura Marx
TROY, N.Y. — 518 ElevatED, formerly Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar, uses the transformative power of education and mentorship to equip students from Albany, Schenectady, and Troy high schools with the resources and tools needed for a more inclusive and equitable future. 518 ElevatED provides college readiness, academic support, tutoring, skill-building workshops, and career exploration through individualized guidance through high school and post-secondary education. In addition, local leaders and volunteers are matched with students through its mentoring program to provide an additional layer of support. 518 ElevatED held an official rebranding celebration at its new headquarters on Central Avenue in Albany over the summer with local officials from the three cities it serves and is celebrating 25 years of elevating the lives of local students, their families, and the community.
Saratoga Springs focuses on holidays as DA issues restraining order to city
A few days have passed since a shooting early Sunday, and it feels like business as usual on Broadway in Saratoga Springs.
103.9 The Breeze
Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday
It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
WNYT
Capital Region shoppers search for Black Friday deals
People in the Capital Region were among the many across the country looking for Black Friday deals, early Friday morning. Crossgates Mall opened at 7 a.m., with some anchor stores opening even earlier. Stuyvesant Plaza also had lots of shoppers. There was once a period before the pandemic when Crossgates...
Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter
Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
Free Christmas shopping held at local churches
Christmas is fast approaching meaning, it's time to shop. Christmas shopping can either be something you look forward to or a complete inconvenience, regardless some organizations can definitely help you out this year.
Hudson DMV closed for construction
Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
