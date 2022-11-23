Read full article on original website
Related
freedom929.com
ONE DAY LEFT TO FILE PETITIONS
(OLNEY/NEWTON) A reminder that only one day remains for candidates to file their respective nomination papers for for next spring’s 2023 Municipal Election. While City Halls are closed today for the Thanksgiving holiday break, this coming Monday is the final day to file with City Hall hours running from 8:00 to 5:00. Nomination petitions are also still available to be picked up with required signatures to be collected and then returned by the 5:00 filing deadline. If needed, Primary Elections will be held February 28th with the Consolidated Elections set for April 4th. There are two seats up for election on the Olney City Council with three alderman seats up for election on the Newton City Council.
freedom929.com
RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
freedom929.com
START TIME 90 MINUTES EARLIER
(OLNEY) Due to the forecast of incoming rain tonight, the Annual Olney Christmas Parade will start 90 minutes earlier this evening at 5:00. The parade lineup at the Immanuel United Methodist Church parking lot will start at 3:00. The parade route will leave the church at 5:00, move south of East Street, then east on Main Street, and finish up at Van Street. Those in charge appreciate the understanding of everyone involved with this evening’s Christmas Parade in Olney, now starting at 5:00 with lineup at 3:00.
wamwamfm.com
Parking Prohibited on Main Street For Christmas Parade
The City of Washington has announced that parking will not be allowed on Main Street from Highway 57 east to N.E. 7th Street and from Highway 57 west to Meridian Street between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, to allow for safety during the 2022 Christmas Parade.
freedom929.com
ROBERT SLANE
(ROBINSON) The celebration of life service for Robert Slane, age 90, of Robinson, will be held Saturday afternoon, November 26, at 1:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the Debord Cemetery, rural Yale. The visitation is also Saturday, November 26, from 11:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Robert Slane of Robinson.
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana. A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana.
Troopers conduct holiday saturation patrol along US 41
INDIANA (WEHT) – Police say on Friday night, Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson, and Knox counties. ISP says between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings, and the majority of tickets issued were for speeding. Police say […]
WAND TV
Coles County business owner sentenced to six months in prison for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. – A Charleston man was sentenced on November 21, 2022, to six months of imprisonment for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to the States Attorney, on June 7, 2021, Fisher pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long to collecting employment taxes from his employees, which included taxes for his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments, but then failing to turn over those taxes, or pay the employer’s portion of those taxes, to the IRS.
Charleston business owner sentenced for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston business owner will spend six months in prison after he was convicted in federal court of tax fraud. Jay Edward Fisher, 53, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the crimes he was accused of. Evidence presented in court showed that Fisher, the sole owner of a Mattoon-based insurance agency, […]
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
WTHI
Sullivan County man arrested for vehicle theft
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to an area in Dugger, Indiana for an unwanted guest. He was reportedly armed with a firearm. They identified him as Brant Boyd of Dugger, Indiana. They say Boyd was a suspect in a stolen vehicle case from earlier in the day.
MyWabashValley.com
First responders work around the clock on holidays
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Not everyone has Thanksgiving off with their families; first responders work nonstop, regardless of the day. Deputy George McAdams with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said patrols are out on the roads due to the increased traffic volume that comes with the holiday. Accidents are more common this time of year, too.
wevv.com
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
WKDQ
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
wevv.com
Preliminary report released on plane crash at Evansville golf course
Aviation officials have released a preliminary report surrounding a small plane crash that took place at a golf course in Evansville, Indiana. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) details the events leading up to the plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course on Oct. 30. The report...
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
Robinson, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Robinson. The Oblong High School basketball team will have a game with Robinson High School on November 26, 2022, 06:30:00. The Newton High School basketball team will have a game with Robinson High School on November 26, 2022, 12:30:00.
Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
Comments / 0