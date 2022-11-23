(Bloomington, MN) — Police in Minnesota are investigating a shooting at Vietnamese restaurant that left one dead and another person injured. A man reportedly wearing an old man Halloween mask walked into the restaurant in Bloomington, where he flashed a gun before being removed multiple times. He later entered a third time and started shooting, hitting a customer several times. The patron later died of his injuries, with a server also being transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO