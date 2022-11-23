Read full article on original website
hot967.fm
Christmas at the Hubbard House Starts Dec. 3
Start your holiday season off right with the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s annual Christmas at the Hubbard House on Saturday, December 3 from 3-7 p.m. and Sunday, December 4 from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $10/adults, $7/BECHS Members, $5/children 5-17 About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is...
hot967.fm
One Dead In MN Restaurant Shooting
(Bloomington, MN) — Police in Minnesota are investigating a shooting at Vietnamese restaurant that left one dead and another person injured. A man reportedly wearing an old man Halloween mask walked into the restaurant in Bloomington, where he flashed a gun before being removed multiple times. He later entered a third time and started shooting, hitting a customer several times. The patron later died of his injuries, with a server also being transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
