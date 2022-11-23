Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Related
House of the Week: Enjoy privacy and woodlands at three-level Shrewsbury home
SHREWSBURY — This desirable combination of a neighborhood setting plus 1.75-acres of wooded privacy comes with three levels of living, including two private home offices. The 13-room, 3,993-square-foot home at 9-B Blackthorn Road is listed with Lee Joseph of Coldwell Banker Realty — Worcester for $1.05 million. ...
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home
Andrew Martin and Kaitlyn Martin bought the property at 20 Blacksmith Road, Wilbraham, from Ashley Pini on Nov. 1, 2022. The $405,000 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage on a 28,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000
Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
Four-bedroom home in Westfield sells for $630,000
Greg Bevilacqua and Ellamarie Bevilacqua acquired the property at 8 Winding Ridge Lane, Westfield, from William M Anjos and Fernanda M Anjos on Nov. 4, 2022, for $630,000 which represents a price per square foot of $206. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,008 square-foot lot.
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000
Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
Three-bedroom home sells in Belchertown for $430,000
Gregory Pion and Lindsay Rehm acquired the property at 6 Ledgewood Drive, Belchertown, from Deborah L Donovan and Brian T Donovan on Nov. 3, 2022, for $430,000 which works out to $225 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Requests Proposals for Sale, Development of Denholm Building
WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has officially opened bidding for the sale and development of the former Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The bid opened on Nov. 23. The minimum bid for the property is $3 million. The WRA is seeking a qualified Buyer/Developer to redevelop the property...
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 13-19
A house in Worcester that sold for $550,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 24 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $324,323. The average price per square foot was $243.
Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium
Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
onekindesign.com
A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover
This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
After electrical-room fire, Plumley Village residents waiting for go-ahead to return to apartments
WORCESTER — Workers were rushing to repair the fire-damaged electrical system at the Plumley Village high-rise as displaced residents waited for the OK to return home. More than 300 residents evacuated their apartments early Thanksgiving morning when an electrical-room fire cut power to the 16-story apartment building. The fire, at 16 Laurel St.,...
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
newbedfordguide.com
Residents race out of burning home in early morning Massachusetts fire
“Chief Justin Alexander reports that the Easton Fire Department extinguished a fire at a single-family home early Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley
Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Worcester’s The Mercantile to open rooftop igloo dining
The weather is getting colder, but at The Mercantile in Worcester, restaurant-goers will still be able to eat outside this winter and enjoy a rooftop view of downtown at the same time. The restaurant, which opened in April, has installed three heated igloos on its rooftop which will be open...
Worcester Railers lose at Norfolk, 5-4, in OT
NORFOLK, Va. – The Worcester Railers HC (13-2-1-0, 27pts) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (2-15-0-0, 4pts) in overtime on Friday night by the final score of 5-4 in front of a crowd of 2,691 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The Railers wrap up their trip to Norfolk, VA at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Saturday, November 26th to take on the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.
Ziggy Bombs to open Worcester restaurant Dec. 2
A much-anticipated permanent location of a popular food truck will finally be opening next Friday. Ziggy Bombs will open the doors to its specialty steak and cheese sandwich restaurant at 72-78 Franklin St. on Dec. 2, owner Mike Devish said Wednesday. The business started as a pop-up, but Devish opened...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
Chicopee, Northampton among recipients of grants for dam removal projects
State grants announced last week will accelerate a project to remove a high-risk dam in Chicopee’s Szot Park and allow Northampton to restore a stream and wetlands on a former golf course. Officials for the Department of Ecological Restoration awarded $11.8 million in grants to 24 different communities to...
Light up the town: Holiday light shows in Worcester area
Christmas decorations may be already appearing in your neighborhood but the day after Thanksgiving officially marks the beginning of the holiday season. To help you get in the spirit, here are a selection of lighting events being held from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4 across the Worcester area. Saturday, Nov. 26 Holiday Lighting...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0