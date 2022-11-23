ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl

Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Recruits Alabama has flipped from Auburn during Nick Saban era

Alabama and Auburn often battle for mutual targets throughout the state and many times the Southeast, extending the on-field rivalry to the recruiting trail on an annual basis. Here, BamaOnLine takes a look at Nick Saban era recruits that either flipped to the Crimson Tide from the Tigers, or eventually...
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

When is the Iron Bowl, where can you watch it?

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football. Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in […]
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Latest on Auburn coaching search (Saturday morning)

To read this post and more, subscribe now - 75% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Posted on 5 hrs, V I P, User Since 191 months ago, User Post Count: 1678. 5 hrsVIP.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Auburn remains undefeated after 43-42 win vs. Northwestern

Bruce Pearl had a mix of delight for a 43-42 win against Northwestern and disappointment in his team shooting 26% on 13-50 attempts and 5-21 from three. Wendell Green Jr missed his first seven shot attempts before nailing a jumper to give the Tigers a 41-40 lead with 1:43 left in the second half. Allen Flanigan two of his seven points on a layup with 31 seconds left to bring Auburn to the final score of 43-42.
AUBURN, AL
aldailynews.com

The Iron Bowl and America’s Water Pipe

Saturday will be the 87th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The stakes may not be as high this year, but there will be no shortage of passion for either team. This is the 51st anniversary of my first Iron Bowl, and I’ve attended more than half the games during that period in three different venues.
AUBURN, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many folks across the area prepare to enjoy Thanksgiving meals with their families, some people are unable. However, one local celebrity makes it his mission every year to give back to his community and make sure that nobody goes hungry if he can help. Community...
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
MATHEWS, AL
CBS 42

1 dead after car wreck in east Alabama

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Student gives Teacher Oath Of Office

On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at noon, Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum gave the oath of office to Commissioner Edward “Coach” Huffman. In the Macon County Commission Chambers, Commissioner Huffman was sworn in for his third term, where he's been serving for ten years as the Macon County Commissioner of District 2.
MACON COUNTY, AL

