(OLNEY) Folks are still encouraged to help out with this year’s Adopt-A-Family Christmas Gift Program in Richland County with the registration deadline now nearly a week away, on December 2nd. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours next week for help. Monetary donations can also still be sent to the Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney, and put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to the AAF program. If questions, call 618-838-3989.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO