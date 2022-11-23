Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Granting his wish
MENOMONEE FALLS — As a hospice social worker, Nicole Steffens has heard many unique requests from patients. "With our hospice company, Preceptor, we really try to focus on fulfilling wishes for patients. We call them Cherished Moments," she said. Steffens had a woman who wanted to see a winery...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Owners share stories of their lives since evacuation
WAUKESHA — Todd and Ricardo Dreger, Horizon West Condominiums owners, shared photos of walls written on inside the now-empty building. Other condo owners wrote nice things on the walls such as good wishes to other residents and how long they lived in the building. One even wrote “Not today Satan!”
Support small businesses at Brookfield's Holiday Craft & Gift Expo this weekend
With Black Friday nearing its end, shoppers are already turning their attention to small business Saturday.
Volunteers busy preparing free Thanksgiving meals for Milwaukee communities
On Wednesday the smell of onions and celery sautéing in butter filled the air at Upstart Kitchen on Fond Du Lac in Milwaukee.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Striving to make her final birthday special
PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
CBS 58
West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
4th annual community Thanksgiving: Breaking bread and building friendships
On the corner of 35th and Center, the annual Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Feast took place from noon to 3 p.m.
Martin Drive neighborhood lines streets with bows in annual Red Bow Project
Drivers passing through Milwaukee’s Martin Drive Neighborhood will see red bows lining the streets until January. It’s a tradition decades in the making called the Red Bow Project.
rockrivercurrent.com
Candy Cloud in Rockford launches franchise program, hopes to open next storefronts in 2023
ROCKFORD — Candy Cloud’s owners want their store to be a nationwide name, and they’re starting by franchising locally. Owners Alex and Paityn Edwards began accepting franchise applications in October and are now looking for franchisees in cities such as Madison and Milwaukee. “We’re looking to have...
CBS 58
Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
Milwaukee outdoor gear shop wants consumers to shop sustainably
The Milwaukee Outdoor Indoor exchange hopes to encourage people to shop sustainably on Black Friday.
newsfromthestates.com
Deaths of unhoused people in Milwaukee rising
Deaths among unhoused Milwaukeeans are rising, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the medical examiner’s office has recorded 52 deaths of unhoused people in 2021, up from 21 in 2018. The Sentinel references data obtained by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
kenosha.com
Kenoshans thankful on Thanksgiving
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Gratitude is often associated with happiness. It promotes positivity, builds...
WISN
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
Thousands gather for Racine's 13th annual Thanksgiving feast
Whether you're young or old, big or small, there was something for everyone to enjoy at Dan and Ray's 13th Annual Rendering Thanks event.
WISN
Thanksgiving weekend picks with 99.1 The Mix
MILWAUKEE — Local events are kicking off the holiday season this weekend. Starting off in Milwaukee, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Musical" opens up today at 1 p.m. at the Marcus Center. The musical runs through Dec. 24. Candy Cane Lane in West Allis will be lit up tonight. The...
Brookfield neighborhood Turkey Bowl makes a community feel like family
A Brookfield neighborhood's annual Turkey Bowl played on Thanksgiving has made a community feel like family.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Harborside, Reuther students in Kenosha hold 48th annual Thanksgiving meal together
In the warm gymnasium, where sounds of fellowship and popular music rang out, Harborside Academy and Reuther High School students sat alongside each other this week as they enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal together as part of the two schools’ annual tradition. The event, which marked its 48th year on...
nddist.com
Walter Relocates U.S. Headquarters
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Walter USA has relocated its Americas technology center, along with the regional business operations, from Waukesha to Greer, South Carolina, to move closer to a growing customer base along with the strengthened manufacturing presence in the U.S. Regional business operations relocated to the Greer facility as...
