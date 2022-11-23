ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes

WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Granting his wish

MENOMONEE FALLS — As a hospice social worker, Nicole Steffens has heard many unique requests from patients. "With our hospice company, Preceptor, we really try to focus on fulfilling wishes for patients. We call them Cherished Moments," she said. Steffens had a woman who wanted to see a winery...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Owners share stories of their lives since evacuation

WAUKESHA — Todd and Ricardo Dreger, Horizon West Condominiums owners, shared photos of walls written on inside the now-empty building. Other condo owners wrote nice things on the walls such as good wishes to other residents and how long they lived in the building. One even wrote “Not today Satan!”
Greater Milwaukee Today

Striving to make her final birthday special

PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
CBS 58

West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
CBS 58

Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
newsfromthestates.com

Deaths of unhoused people in Milwaukee rising

Deaths among unhoused Milwaukeeans are rising, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the medical examiner’s office has recorded 52 deaths of unhoused people in 2021, up from 21 in 2018. The Sentinel references data obtained by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
kenosha.com

Kenoshans thankful on Thanksgiving

Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Gratitude is often associated with happiness. It promotes positivity, builds...
WISN

Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost

MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
WISN

Thanksgiving weekend picks with 99.1 The Mix

MILWAUKEE — Local events are kicking off the holiday season this weekend. Starting off in Milwaukee, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Musical" opens up today at 1 p.m. at the Marcus Center. The musical runs through Dec. 24. Candy Cane Lane in West Allis will be lit up tonight. The...
nddist.com

Walter Relocates U.S. Headquarters

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Walter USA has relocated its Americas technology center, along with the regional business operations, from Waukesha to Greer, South Carolina, to move closer to a growing customer base along with the strengthened manufacturing presence in the U.S. Regional business operations relocated to the Greer facility as...
