ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000

Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Wilbraham: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home

Andrew Martin and Kaitlyn Martin bought the property at 20 Blacksmith Road, Wilbraham, from Ashley Pini on Nov. 1, 2022. The $405,000 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage on a 28,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Belchertown for $430,000

Gregory Pion and Lindsay Rehm acquired the property at 6 Ledgewood Drive, Belchertown, from Deborah L Donovan and Brian T Donovan on Nov. 3, 2022, for $430,000 which works out to $225 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley

Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Westfield sells for $630,000

Greg Bevilacqua and Ellamarie Bevilacqua acquired the property at 8 Winding Ridge Lane, Westfield, from William M Anjos and Fernanda M Anjos on Nov. 4, 2022, for $630,000 which represents a price per square foot of $206. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,008 square-foot lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Requests Proposals for Sale, Development of Denholm Building

WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has officially opened bidding for the sale and development of the former Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The bid opened on Nov. 23. The minimum bid for the property is $3 million. The WRA is seeking a qualified Buyer/Developer to redevelop the property...
WORCESTER, MA
onekindesign.com

A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover

This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
WELLESLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000

Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Olde World Christmas Market opens Saturday, Sunday at Hotel Bismarck in Westfield

WESTFIELD — The Olde World Christmas Market will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bismarck Hotel, home of Pilgrim Candle at 16 Union Ave., Westfield, and every weekend through Dec. 17-18. More than 20 artists, crafters and home product vendors will display their wares in the halls and first floor of the historic hotel, built in 1899.
WESTFIELD, MA
fun107.com

Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe

What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy