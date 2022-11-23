Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000
Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
House of the Week: Enjoy privacy and woodlands at three-level Shrewsbury home
SHREWSBURY — This desirable combination of a neighborhood setting plus 1.75-acres of wooded privacy comes with three levels of living, including two private home offices. The 13-room, 3,993-square-foot home at 9-B Blackthorn Road is listed with Lee Joseph of Coldwell Banker Realty — Worcester for $1.05 million. ...
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home
Andrew Martin and Kaitlyn Martin bought the property at 20 Blacksmith Road, Wilbraham, from Ashley Pini on Nov. 1, 2022. The $405,000 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage on a 28,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Three-bedroom home sells in Belchertown for $430,000
Gregory Pion and Lindsay Rehm acquired the property at 6 Ledgewood Drive, Belchertown, from Deborah L Donovan and Brian T Donovan on Nov. 3, 2022, for $430,000 which works out to $225 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley
Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Four-bedroom home in Westfield sells for $630,000
Greg Bevilacqua and Ellamarie Bevilacqua acquired the property at 8 Winding Ridge Lane, Westfield, from William M Anjos and Fernanda M Anjos on Nov. 4, 2022, for $630,000 which represents a price per square foot of $206. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,008 square-foot lot.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Requests Proposals for Sale, Development of Denholm Building
WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has officially opened bidding for the sale and development of the former Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. The bid opened on Nov. 23. The minimum bid for the property is $3 million. The WRA is seeking a qualified Buyer/Developer to redevelop the property...
onekindesign.com
A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover
This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 13-19
A house in Worcester that sold for $550,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 24 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $324,323. The average price per square foot was $243.
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000
Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
Olde World Christmas Market opens Saturday, Sunday at Hotel Bismarck in Westfield
WESTFIELD — The Olde World Christmas Market will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bismarck Hotel, home of Pilgrim Candle at 16 Union Ave., Westfield, and every weekend through Dec. 17-18. More than 20 artists, crafters and home product vendors will display their wares in the halls and first floor of the historic hotel, built in 1899.
After Plumley Village fire, tenants quickly housed by property manager, city says
Hundreds of residents of a Worcester apartment building that were woken up and displaced by an electrical fire in the early hours of Thanksgiving day were provided temporary accommodations “very quickly” by their property manager, according to a statement from a city of Worcester spokesperson. Community Builders, the...
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
NECN
‘It's Frustrating': Bobcat Stolen From Peabody Man's Landscaping Business
A business owner in Peabody, Massachusetts, is out tens of thousands of dollars -- and without necessary equipment to run his business -- after his Bobcat was stolen this week. The Bobcat, used for landscaping and plowing, was stolen from a commercial property near the intersection of 1st Avenue and...
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
South Hadley meets fundraising goal to preserve 210 acres of farmland
SOUTH HADLEY — The town and Kestrel Land Trust has raised enough funds, including through private donations, to ensure 210 acres of farmland abutting the Connecticut River will permanently be for farm use through an agricultural preservation restriction attached to the land’s deed. The State Department of Agricultural...
Chicopee, Northampton among recipients of grants for dam removal projects
State grants announced last week will accelerate a project to remove a high-risk dam in Chicopee’s Szot Park and allow Northampton to restore a stream and wetlands on a former golf course. Officials for the Department of Ecological Restoration awarded $11.8 million in grants to 24 different communities to...
Worcester’s The Mercantile to open rooftop igloo dining
The weather is getting colder, but at The Mercantile in Worcester, restaurant-goers will still be able to eat outside this winter and enjoy a rooftop view of downtown at the same time. The restaurant, which opened in April, has installed three heated igloos on its rooftop which will be open...
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
NECN
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Massachusetts Turnpike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being built right over the highway and right next to the Mass. Ave. Bridge. “This is really...
