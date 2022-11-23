ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPG Talk Radio

NJ Officer Admits Using Potato Chip Bags to Smuggle Drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
butlerradio.com

Philly Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges

A Philadelphia man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug charges connected with an incident in Butler in 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 23-year-old Zion Elam-Sturgis admitted to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a substance containing cocaine in June of 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Jail Drug Dealing Conspiracy

A Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) officer pleaded guilty in connection with the distribution of narcotics to inmates within the jail, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, entered his guilty plea on Friday Nov. 18, in front of Monmouth County Superior Court...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Whiting Man Charged with Five Counts of Aggravated Arson in Connection with Series of Manchester Fires

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan announced that on November 23, 2022, Nicholas Depalma, 77, of Whiting, was charged with four counts of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (2) and one count of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (5), in connection with a series of fires that were set between January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022, in Manchester Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Five arrested in alleged Atlantic City drug deals

Five people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in Atlantic City, including two with outstanding drug cases. A surveillance operation in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in the seizure of about 140 grams of heroin, three grams of crack cocaine and more than $2,500 in cash, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Investigation Underway in Fatal Shooting of 41-Year-Old Camden Man

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man on Friday evening in Camden, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 6:46 p.m., Camden County Police received a 911 call with a report of a...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
NEWARK, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman

TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve. The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m. The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Convicted Of Mass Slaying Gets New Prison Sentence

A Bucks County man who killed four people more than 20 years ago will remain in prison, a court has ruled. Ivory King, now 41, was convicted of fatally shooting four guests at a Memorial Day party in Bristol in 1998 when he was 17, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
BRISTOL, PA
firststateupdate.com

Bear Man With “Underground Grow Operation” Gets 45 Years In Federal Prison

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on Monday, November 21, 2022, Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation in the District of Delaware, sentenced Omar Morales Colon to 45 years of incarceration for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. The Court acknowledged that Colon was one of the biggest drug traffickers in the history of the State of Delaware and that Colon stood ready to use violence if necessary to protect his drug business.
DELAWARE STATE

