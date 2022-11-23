Read full article on original website
NJ Officer Admits Using Potato Chip Bags to Smuggle Drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Sheriff: Driver In $200,000 Paterson Cocaine Pickup Had Her Two Young Kids With Her
A Newark woman had her two young children with her when Passaic County sheriff's officers busted her and a companion who'd just collected a four-pound package of cocaine worth $200,000 in Paterson, authorities said. Sheriff Richard Berdnik said his detectives were watching as Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, pulled up to...
Philly Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges
A Philadelphia man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug charges connected with an incident in Butler in 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 23-year-old Zion Elam-Sturgis admitted to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a substance containing cocaine in June of 2020.
Prosecutor: Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Jail Drug Dealing Conspiracy
A Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) officer pleaded guilty in connection with the distribution of narcotics to inmates within the jail, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, entered his guilty plea on Friday Nov. 18, in front of Monmouth County Superior Court...
2 charged after sheriff’s officers seize 4 pounds of cocaine worth $200K, authorities say
Two people were arrested Monday after investigators in Paterson seized more than four pounds of cocaine worth about $200,000, authorities said. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, of Newark, and David Ventura, 39, of Paterson, face various first-degree drug possession charges, according to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. Arroyo Valentin was also...
Whiting Man Charged with Five Counts of Aggravated Arson in Connection with Series of Manchester Fires
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan announced that on November 23, 2022, Nicholas Depalma, 77, of Whiting, was charged with four counts of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (2) and one count of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (5), in connection with a series of fires that were set between January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022, in Manchester Township.
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
Camden City Woman Charged With Murder Following Fatal Stabbing on Thanksgiving
A Camden City woman has been charged with Murder in the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man on Thursday, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel. Rodriguez. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., Camden County Police Department received a 911 call...
Five arrested in alleged Atlantic City drug deals
Five people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in Atlantic City, including two with outstanding drug cases. A surveillance operation in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in the seizure of about 140 grams of heroin, three grams of crack cocaine and more than $2,500 in cash, police said.
Instructor at Absecon driving school allegedly touched student inappropriately
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl during her driving lesson. Jay Vyas, 69, is an instructor at Mainstream Driving School in Absecon. He is the lead instructor, according to the business’ website. Vyas was arrested Thursday on charges of criminal sexual contact,...
Investigation Underway in Fatal Shooting of 41-Year-Old Camden Man
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man on Friday evening in Camden, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 6:46 p.m., Camden County Police received a 911 call with a report of a...
Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman
TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
Atlantic City man surrenders in shooting case after 1½ hours
An Atlantic City man was arrested for allegedly firing shots earlier this month. Kenneth Marlow, 22, holed himself up in a Tennessee Avenue apartment building Wednesday, after ditching a bag with a gun when police tried to arrest him, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Marlow is accused in a Nov. 5...
Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve. The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m. The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded...
‘Biggest cocaine trafficker in Delaware’ sentenced to 45 years in prison
A Delaware judge has sentenced Omar Morales Colon to prison for 45 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. Court documents referred to Colon, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the “biggest cocaine trafficker” in the state. He was...
PA Man Convicted Of Mass Slaying Gets New Prison Sentence
A Bucks County man who killed four people more than 20 years ago will remain in prison, a court has ruled. Ivory King, now 41, was convicted of fatally shooting four guests at a Memorial Day party in Bristol in 1998 when he was 17, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
Bear Man With “Underground Grow Operation” Gets 45 Years In Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on Monday, November 21, 2022, Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation in the District of Delaware, sentenced Omar Morales Colon to 45 years of incarceration for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. The Court acknowledged that Colon was one of the biggest drug traffickers in the history of the State of Delaware and that Colon stood ready to use violence if necessary to protect his drug business.
Man was beaten by N.J. police officers in ‘unprovoked’ attack, federal lawsuit says
A Paterson man on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its police department saying he was beaten on the street in an “unprovoked” police attack and then arrested by officers who lied about the incident in their reports. Osamah Alsaidi, 20, states in court papers...
California men arrested, charged with having 32,000 fentanyl pills worth $1 million
Two men were arrested in Queens, New York, after police said they were in possession of about 32,000 fentanyl pills worth $1 million.
