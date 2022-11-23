Read full article on original website
‘Newburgh Celebrates Christmas’ event is back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh is getting into the Christmas Spirit this Saturday. “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas” event happening Saturday, December 3. On the map released, their trolley stops including their new petting zoo at the Gene UH-ROND Trailhead. They say their Vendor Mart will be in and around Preservation...
Tri-State organizations to benefit from Giving Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tuesday after Thanksgiving day is known as Giving Tuesday. It started back in 2012, according to Giving Tuesday’s website, as an opportunity for people to do good things in the world. Now, 10 years later, the day sees people give back to their communities in many ways.
37th annual ‘Christmas in the Park’ opening downtown Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The 37th annual Christmas in the Park celebration in downtown Henderson’s Central Park will officially open Friday. According to a press release, the opening with feature the event’s traditional tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. They say there are more than 15,000 lights in...
Willard Library’s Victorian Christmas returning after 2 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If your weekend shopping got you in the Christmas spirit, Willard Public Library wants to keep the momentum going. After a two year hiatus, Willard’s Victorian Christmas is returning December 6 at 5 p.m. At the event, people will learn how Americans celebrated the holidays...
Organizers hosting clean up events for ‘Litter Free Evansville’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ‘Keep Evansville Beautiful’ is inviting community members to help keep the city litter free by joining them in a clean-up event. According to a press release, KEB is hosting six clean-up events a year, every other month beginning in Dec. 2022. The first clean-up...
Local Boy Scout Christmas tree sale is back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another community tradition in the tri-state, the Boy Scout Christmas tree sale. The Christmas tree sale is being held by troop 399 at Sacred Heart Church on West Franklin Street. This year, the Boy Scouts have a variety of fresh cut trees from North Carolina and...
First spot officially leased in new food hall downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A spot in the new Main Street Food Hall has officially been filled, according to real estate broker Jason Dicken. Dicken posted on social media that a restaurant has filled one of the open spots. According to the post, four spots remain open, and anyone interested...
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - It’s about to be another day full of testimony in Evansville. Heidi Carter’s rape and criminal confinement trial is underway. Daviess County deputies are investigating after a man died in a wood-chipper accident. They say foul play is not suspected. It’s been nearly 40 years since...
Grand opening set for outdoor ice rink in Boonville
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Handley’s House of Fun is set to celebrate their grand opening this Friday. According to a press release, that ribbon cutting will be held on December 2 at 4:30 p.m. Handley’s will feature an arcade as well as a 3000sf outdoor skating rink.
UE Changemaker Challenge idea begins to take shape in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dirt lot that used to be Holy Trinity Church at the intersection of Court and NW 3rd St. is set to become much more. The sewer storage system that has been in the works for a couple of years is set to be finished by Fall of 2023. Officials say the goal of the project is to divert 40 million gallons of sewer water away from the Ohio River and Pigeon Creek.
Reitz High School hosts inaugural women’s wrestling event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz High School hosted its first wrestling tournament of the season, and it was extra special this year. High school girls were able to participate for the first time since the Indiana High School Athletic Association voted to add girls wrestling to its new Emerging Sport Process.
Dawson Springs’ “Horse Mania” horse to be auctioned off
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In just over a week, we will mark one year since the December 10th tornado. In honor of that, the “Horse Mania” horse that represented Dawson Springs will be auctioned off Friday. The auction begins at 8 p.m.. at Keeneland. All money raised will...
Dawson Springs high school to serve as storm shelter, school officials say
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Tri-State, including western Kentucky. In case of a tornado warning, or if there is a tornado to the southwest, Dawson Springs Schools says they will open the lower level of their high school as a storm shelter. According...
Memorial set for ‘77 UE plane crash victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is holding a memorial for teh December 13, 1977 plane crash victims. 29 people for the UE community and flight crew died in the crash. To honor the lives lost, the public is invited to attend two services on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Hopkins Co. residents prepare to face inclement weather
Dawson Springs, Ky. (WFIE) - With the threat of Tuesday night’s severe weather, many survivors of the December 10 tornado say they are on edge and are preparing for what’s to come. December 10, 2021 is a day Dawson Springs’ Food Giant manager, Jason Davis, says he can’t...
A brief rest from the rain before it returns later this week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms which rolled in last night and stretched into today will make way for a relatively clear day tomorrow before an incoming cold front will bring more rain to the tri-state on Tuesday night. After lingering rain from last night’s storms moved out of the...
Henderson board of commissioners takes steps to raise city employee wages
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson board of commissioners voted yes on moving forward in the process to raise city workers’ wages. Henderson Mayor Pro Tempore Brad Staton said on Monday that getting people to work for the city can be tricky. “We’re not comparing favorably to communities around...
Christmas tree prices increase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas tree prices across the country have risen since 2021, and local tree farms are adjusting to the market. A survey from the Real Christmas Tree Board showed that 71% of growers across the country planned to increase prices between 5% and 15% this year. Larry...
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home. Officials say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee became tangled...
Daviess Co. Sheriff-elect makes plans for the coming year
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - An extremely close election in May is putting the Daviess County Public School System’s lead law enforcement officer in the sheriff’s office. Sheriff-Elect, Brad Youngman, won the election over current Sheriff Barry Smith, with 53% of the vote. He says although a new sheriff...
