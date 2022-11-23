Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
WARM distributes winter essentials to those in need
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Area Rescue Mission helped distribute winter essentials to those in need Saturday. Organization board members and volunteers helped give out things like jackets, mittens and hats to those who are homeless and also others who may be in need at the old fire hall on Arsenal Street.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Elks Lodge #496 to host memorial service for late veterans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Elks Lodge #496 plans to honor late veterans next week. The Lodge will hold their annual Memorial Service on Sunday, December 4th at 2 PM at the Watertown Elks Lodge located at 728 Bradley St., Watertown. A luncheon will immediately follow the service in...
wwnytv.com
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
wwnytv.com
Charles L. Piddock, 64, formerly of Adams
WINNSBORO, South Carolina (WWNY) - Charles L. Piddock, 64, of Winnsboro, SC, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on March 8, 1958 in Adams, NY, he was a son of James and Pearl Barden Piddock and attended South Jefferson Central Schools. Charles enlisted...
Community rallies behind Clay family after house fire that killed 2
Clay, N.Y. — Relatives and businesses are rallying this week after a house fire in Clay killed two people. Nezamyah White, 8, and Anthony Wild, 76, were identified as the victims of the fire at 124 Lawdon St. on Tuesday night. Family members have started a gofundme campaign that...
WKTV
2 people without a home following fire in Rome on Thanksgiving eve
ROME, N.Y. – Two people were displaced following a fire on West Street in Rome on Wednesday. The American Red Cross is helping the two with shelter, food and clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Red Cross and how you can...
wwnytv.com
Where can Watertown warming centers be built? It’s a topic for updating zoning ordinances
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ”The unfortunate and the hard part about codes and zoning is, you have to look at your book ends, meaning what could be,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. And it’s what could be that has Smith concerned. In the city’s draft zoning...
wwnytv.com
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
wwnytv.com
Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown, NY died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thanksgiving morning at Saratoga Hospital. She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her parents, Claude and Barabra White Mayne. To cherish and honor her memory, Barbara leaves behind her devoted husband, George Clement and their children, Scarlet (Jim) Buffoline, Jay (Heather) Clement, Jacqueline Clement, Leslie (Michael) Robare, and Ted (Tina) Clement.
Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York
The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York. Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.
wwnytv.com
Dexter D. Worden, 84, of Great Bend
GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - Dexter D. Worden, 84, of 24006 Pennock Road, Great Bend, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Dexter was born June 15,1938 in West Carthage, the son of the late Stanley E. and Grace E. (McCartha) Worden. He attended school in West Carthage He married the former Sandra E. Thomas on February 15, 1964. For many years he worked for the Carthage Central School District in the maintenance department, specializing in the grounds and fields. He retired in 2000. He then was employed by the Town of Champion where he worked at the transfer station for many years.
wwnytv.com
Small Business Saturday encourages many to shop locally
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend played host to Small Business Saturday, and North Country non-profit Watertown First is encouraging shoppers to search locally. They held their annual Shop Local Saturday event with over 40 businesses showcasing their wares at the Paddock Arcade and Franklin Building. Santa and the...
wwnytv.com
Hundreds of meals given out in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The north country ate its fill today, celebrating Thanksgiving. Turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing were all on the menu and part of 300 meals prepared in Carthage, Thursday. A crew of 20 got turkey out the door in time for Thanksgiving. This year marks...
wwnytv.com
Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, passed away on Thursday in Canton. A celebration of life will be announced early next week and arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, died peacefully at his home. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following in the Chapel at 3:00pm. A full obituary will be published...
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
The Oswego tree lighting celebration is Saturday
OSWEGO — The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.
‘Please get my sister’: Neighbor rushes to help boy screaming outside fatal Clay house fire
Clay, N.Y. – A neighbor was watching TV in her living room Tuesday evening when she heard screams and rushed outside to see a child running from flames and smoke coming from the home next door. The little boy ran out of the burning house on Lawdon Street wearing...
wwnytv.com
Festival of Trees kicks off at Salmon Run Mall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As shoppers searched for the best deals, they also had the chance to check out this year’s 22nd annual Festival of Trees. The former Bon-Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Community members and local companies sponsor...
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
