FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State live updates: Wolverines extend lead in fourth
Michigan started on its own 43 after an unsportsmanlike penalty tacked on an extra 15 yards after the punt. It quickly picked up another 15 after a pass interference penalty but ended up having to settle for a 57-yard field goal try from Jake Moody. It was short and will give OSU great starting field position. Seems like a bold call to attempt a field goal from there, even with how good Moody has been this season.
MLive.com
What it was like on Michigan’s sideline in 4th quarter of Ohio State win
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s a unique sound, 106,000 people going silent at the same time. When Michigan’s offense took the field at its own 25, in the end zone closest to the Buckeye student section, the decibel level inside The Horseshoe was “can’t-hear-yourself-think.” There was 7:23 left in the fourth quarter of a one-score game.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State (11/26/22): Free live stream, kickoff time, channel
Michigan will visit Ohio Stadium on Saturday in a battle of 11-0 teams. The winner will claim the Big Ten East and book a trip to Indianapolis for the conference championship. Watch the Michigan Wolverines on FuboTV (7-day free trial) Michigan had lost eight in a row (and 15 of...
With Blake Corum out, Michigan’s Donovan Edwards shines in second half
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Michigan running back Donovan Edwards didn’t hesitate when asked by a reporter how it felt to score on a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 45-23 win over Ohio State. “Which one?” he said grinning, drawing laughter from a jam-packed postgame...
MLive.com
Michigan football to play Purdue for Big Ten championship
Michigan will try to defend its Big Ten title against a team it hasn’t faced in five years. The Wolverines, champions of the East Division, will face Purdue, the West winner in next Saturday’s title game in Indianapolis (Dec. 3). Purdue entered the day needing a road win...
MLive.com
Michigan football players plant flag on Ohio State field after rivalry win
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Never mind that Ohio Stadium has artificial turf. The Michigan football players had some planting to do. Immediately after Michigan’s 45-23 upset over Ohio State, several Wolverines brought an oversized block ‘M’ flag to midfield and forced it into the turf.
MLive.com
Michigan football has been preparing for Ohio State since January
ANN ARBOR -- In 1969, men landed on the moon, Woodstock attracted nearly half a million music fans, and the Michigan football program was overhauled. The year before, Ohio State beat Michigan 50-14. Ohio State coach Woody Hayes called for a two-point conversion after the final touchdown. Why? “Because I couldn’t go for three,” Hayes said (maybe).
MLive.com
Second-half rally comes up short in Michigan State’s loss at Penn State: live updates recap
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Penn State game to see the latest updates. Penn State 35, Michigan State 16: The Spartans rally to come back to within five points in the fourth quarter but can’t finish it off as they give up two late touchdowns. The regular season ends at 5-7 and Michigan State will have to wait to see if it can snag a bowl invite based on its APR.
MLive.com
PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14 and our Michigan vs. Ohio State picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Even though the college football season is coming to an end, there’s still never been a better time to sign up at PointsBet...
MLive.com
Takeaways from Michigan State’s win over Oregon
Michigan State responded from an 11-point Thanksgiving loss to Alabama by holding on through a close finish to beat Oregon late Friday night at the Phil Knight Invitational. On Thursday night, Joey Hauser made one shot, turned the ball over five times and turned his ankle in Michigan State’s loss to Alabama. He finished that game, but anyone who’s turned an ankle knows that it often gets worse the next day. Tom Izzo was concerned about how Hauser would be able to perform against Oregon.
MLive.com
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Penn State and a final score prediction
Michigan State is heading into the last game on the schedule. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FS1) in the regular-season finale with the Land Grant Trophy on the line. Here are five things to watch in Saturday’s...
MLive.com
Shorthanded Michigan State falls to Alabama in Thanksgiving matchup
Michigan State could be in for a long holiday weekend out West. The shorthanded Spartans fell apart in the second half as they lost to No. 18 Alabama, 81-70, in a quarterfinal game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The No....
MLive.com
Joey Hauser helps Michigan State hold off Oregon
One more injury couldn’t slow down Michigan State. Spartans forward Joey Hauser played through an apparent ankle injury to record a double-double and lead Michigan State to a Friday night win over Oregon, 74-70, in their second game at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The win sets up...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats Jackson State, but looks shaky much of night
ANN ARBOR -- The night before Thanksgiving, when Michigan struggled to put away an overmatched opponent, Juwan Howard will be thankful for the win. Michigan handled Jackson State on Wednesday, 78-68, at Crisler Center to improve to 5-1. The Wolverines seized control during a second-half segment that will need to...
MLive.com
Examining Michigan State’s bowl chances, even if it falls to 5-7
There’s a clear path to Michigan State becoming bowl eligible. That requires the Spartans reaching six victories and there’s only one shot left to do so. After blowing a 17-point lead in the second half of last week’s 39-31 double-overtime loss at home to Indiana, Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) will play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Oregon: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Not much rest for the shorthanded. Less than 24 hours after losing to No. 18 Alabama, Michigan State will be back on the court in Portland to take on Oregon in its second game of the Phil Knight Invitational. · Watch Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV. ·...
MLive.com
Live Updates from Division 3 football final between Muskegon and Detroit King
The grand finale of the Michigan high school football state championship weekend should be well worth the wait. Grab some leftovers, find a spot on the couch and follow along as we bring you live updates, highlights, insights and reactions to all of today’s action from Ford Field. Refresh...
MLive.com
Final-snap field goal lifts Gladwin past Frankenmuth for historic D5 title
Frankenmuth and Gladwin play Division 5 football final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI --First downs were a fight, yards were hard and points were at a premium. And a championship would be cherished. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
MLive.com
Despite loss, run to championship will forever be a ‘bright spot’ for Goodrich football
DETROIT -- Tom Alward took the time to embrace some of his players before they left Ford Field on Friday night. After suffering a tough 28-0 loss to Grand Rapids South Christian in the Division 4 state championship game, Alward tended to the emotional wounds of is players. “You spend...
MLive.com
WMU football upsets Toledo behind stingy defense, record-setting punter
KALAMAZOO, MI – Punting the ball 14 times and failing to eclipse 200 yards of total offense are signatures of a lopsided loss, but Western Michigan turned them into a stunning 20-14 win over Toledo on Friday at Waldo Stadium in the Broncos’ 2022 season finale. WMU’s defense...
