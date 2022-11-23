Michigan State responded from an 11-point Thanksgiving loss to Alabama by holding on through a close finish to beat Oregon late Friday night at the Phil Knight Invitational. On Thursday night, Joey Hauser made one shot, turned the ball over five times and turned his ankle in Michigan State’s loss to Alabama. He finished that game, but anyone who’s turned an ankle knows that it often gets worse the next day. Tom Izzo was concerned about how Hauser would be able to perform against Oregon.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO