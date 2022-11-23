ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan vs. Ohio State live updates: Wolverines extend lead in fourth

Michigan started on its own 43 after an unsportsmanlike penalty tacked on an extra 15 yards after the punt. It quickly picked up another 15 after a pass interference penalty but ended up having to settle for a 57-yard field goal try from Jake Moody. It was short and will give OSU great starting field position. Seems like a bold call to attempt a field goal from there, even with how good Moody has been this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
What it was like on Michigan’s sideline in 4th quarter of Ohio State win

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s a unique sound, 106,000 people going silent at the same time. When Michigan’s offense took the field at its own 25, in the end zone closest to the Buckeye student section, the decibel level inside The Horseshoe was “can’t-hear-yourself-think.” There was 7:23 left in the fourth quarter of a one-score game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan football to play Purdue for Big Ten championship

Michigan will try to defend its Big Ten title against a team it hasn’t faced in five years. The Wolverines, champions of the East Division, will face Purdue, the West winner in next Saturday’s title game in Indianapolis (Dec. 3). Purdue entered the day needing a road win...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Michigan football has been preparing for Ohio State since January

ANN ARBOR -- In 1969, men landed on the moon, Woodstock attracted nearly half a million music fans, and the Michigan football program was overhauled. The year before, Ohio State beat Michigan 50-14. Ohio State coach Woody Hayes called for a two-point conversion after the final touchdown. Why? “Because I couldn’t go for three,” Hayes said (maybe).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Second-half rally comes up short in Michigan State’s loss at Penn State: live updates recap

Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Penn State game to see the latest updates. Penn State 35, Michigan State 16: The Spartans rally to come back to within five points in the fourth quarter but can’t finish it off as they give up two late touchdowns. The regular season ends at 5-7 and Michigan State will have to wait to see if it can snag a bowl invite based on its APR.
EAST LANSING, MI
COLUMBUS, OH
Takeaways from Michigan State’s win over Oregon

Michigan State responded from an 11-point Thanksgiving loss to Alabama by holding on through a close finish to beat Oregon late Friday night at the Phil Knight Invitational. On Thursday night, Joey Hauser made one shot, turned the ball over five times and turned his ankle in Michigan State’s loss to Alabama. He finished that game, but anyone who’s turned an ankle knows that it often gets worse the next day. Tom Izzo was concerned about how Hauser would be able to perform against Oregon.
EAST LANSING, MI
Joey Hauser helps Michigan State hold off Oregon

One more injury couldn’t slow down Michigan State. Spartans forward Joey Hauser played through an apparent ankle injury to record a double-double and lead Michigan State to a Friday night win over Oregon, 74-70, in their second game at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The win sets up...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan basketball beats Jackson State, but looks shaky much of night

ANN ARBOR -- The night before Thanksgiving, when Michigan struggled to put away an overmatched opponent, Juwan Howard will be thankful for the win. Michigan handled Jackson State on Wednesday, 78-68, at Crisler Center to improve to 5-1. The Wolverines seized control during a second-half segment that will need to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Examining Michigan State’s bowl chances, even if it falls to 5-7

There’s a clear path to Michigan State becoming bowl eligible. That requires the Spartans reaching six victories and there’s only one shot left to do so. After blowing a 17-point lead in the second half of last week’s 39-31 double-overtime loss at home to Indiana, Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) will play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
EAST LANSING, MI

