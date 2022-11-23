ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, U-M Defense, Jim Harbaugh

It's finally here. When the 2022 season kicked off, everyone already had the showdown in Columbus circled because of how things played out in 2021 and because it's "The Game". It's unlikely that everyone thought it would be 11-0 vs. 11-0, No. 2 vs. No. 3 or so important to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff pictures, but here we are. Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day have both been pretty tight lipped this week, so it's time to let the play do the talking.
COLUMBUS, OH
Staff Predictions: Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State

It’s hard to believe, but we’ve reached the finale week of the 2022 college football regular season. This has been a tough year for Michigan State (5-6 overall, 3-5 Big Ten), which suffered a major setback last week when they blew a 17-point halftime lead in a 39-31 double-overtime defeat against Indiana.
EAST LANSING, MI

