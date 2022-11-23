Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doc Rivers Reveals PJ Tucker Suffered Injury vs. Magic
Injuries have been affecting the Philadelphia 76ers all throughout the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite being a depleted group with a handful of key players out of the mix due to recovery, or playing through an injury currently, the hits haven’t stopped coming to the Sixers. Going...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT vs. Pacers
After pulling within a half-game of the Western Conference's first seed, the LA Clippers suffered another tough blow, losing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George once again. Just two games into his return from a 12-game absence, Leonard rolled his ankle and has been sidelined since. In what was initially labeled knee soreness, Leonard's teammate Paul George has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that will once again keep him out on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday
With an opportunity to face a star-studded Brooklyn Nets team at home on Tuesday, the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers stunned the basketball world as they defeated the Nets while missing players such as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden. The following night, the Sixers didn’t have any time to rest...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Montrezl Harrell Praises Paul Reed’s Selflessness
The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have a primary backup behind the starting center Joel Embiid. Instead, Doc Rivers has utilized several prospects in the position depending on the situation. If the Sixers want to go with a small-ball lineup, they tend to shift PJ Tucker to the five. If Rivers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Richard Jefferson Identifies The Worst Misstep Of LeBron James’s Career
Your Los Angeles Lakers have stumbled to a 5-11 start thus far in the 2022-23 NBA season. With LeBron James absent, L.A. has gone 3-2, though it seems he may return tonight. Recently on "NBA Today," ESPN panelist Richard Jefferson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-17, spoke out about what he believes may just be the 18-time All-Star forward's biggest misstep during a storied 20-year league career.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Prior To Patrick Beverley, L.A. Rejected Talen Horton-Tucker Trade That Would Have Landed Them Draft Picks
Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers were in progress to trade Talen Horton-Tucker in an effort to bring new talent and energy to the team. The Lakers eventually sent the guard to the Utah Jazz along with forward Stanley Johnson in exchange for Patrick Beverley. According to Dave McMenamin, they reportedly turned down the chance to receive a first-round pick from the Toronto Raptors for him.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Friday Against the Washington Wizards
The Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards for a second straight time on Friday 110-107. -Bam Adebayo continues to show critics he’s more than just a great defensive player. He had his best game of the season. He scored a season-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Adebayo has now scored in double-figures in all 18 games he played in this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did Anthony Davis Save This Lakers Season?
Here’s where we are with this Lakers season: We are isolating incredibly small sample sizes and trying to argue them as proof things are going to be O.K. Is this a particularly sound strategy? Probably not. And yet … Anthony Davis has been on an absolute scoring bender of late. AD is averaging 33.2 points per game in his last five contests, all of which have come without LeBron James. It’s the first time Davis has averaged at least 33 points in a five-game stretch since Dec. 1–8, 2019, his first season with Los Angeles. And it could be the sign the Lakers needed to make sure they try to salvage this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch The Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin Put The Clamps On Bradley Beal On Final Play
The night belonged to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, who had 38 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's victory against the Washington Wizards. But Caleb Martin helped close the game. After hitting two late free throws, he had an impressive defensive sequence on Wizards star Bradley Beal on the last player.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former 76er Isaiah Joe Erupts for Career-High vs. Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t figured out a steady role for former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Isaiah Joe just yet. Since Joe’s been with OKC, his minutes have been inconsistent. In the 13 games Joe has played, he’s averaged just seven minutes on the floor. At times, the young...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night at the Paycom Center, ending a three-game losing streak for OKC. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s top scorer once again, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Day After Thanksgiving Battle with Bulls
The former head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Billy Donovan, is now the lead man for the Chicago Bulls. He’ll be in town tonight as the Thunder host the Bulls. Chicago has gotten off to a slow start and hasn’t yet lived up to expectations this season. With that in mind, the Bulls have the talent to beat nearly anyone in the NBA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: Is Another (Brief) Former 2020 Lakers Center Considering Joining Dwight Howard In Taiwan?
Another former 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers center could follow the lead of Dwight Howard in heading to Taiwan to continue his pro basketball career. Four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly in talks to play for a club in Taiwan's T1 League, per Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News. DeAeth adds that Boogie has been linked to a team in southern Taiwan, which if true narrows down the candidates to the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks and. the Kaohsiung Aquas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Washington Wizards At Miami Heat, Injury Report, Betting Line Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 93-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Duncan Robinson (shoulder) and Max Strus (shoulder) are doubtful. For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Quadricep), Delon Wright: Out (Hamstring)
