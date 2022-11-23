Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Friday Against the Washington Wizards
The Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards for a second straight time on Friday 110-107. -Bam Adebayo continues to show critics he’s more than just a great defensive player. He had his best game of the season. He scored a season-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Adebayo has now scored in double-figures in all 18 games he played in this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT vs. Pacers
After pulling within a half-game of the Western Conference's first seed, the LA Clippers suffered another tough blow, losing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George once again. Just two games into his return from a 12-game absence, Leonard rolled his ankle and has been sidelined since. In what was initially labeled knee soreness, Leonard's teammate Paul George has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that will once again keep him out on Sunday.
Anthony Davis out versus Spurs on Saturday
Over the last two weeks or so, Anthony Davis has enjoyed one of the best stretches of his career. He had four straight games with at least 35 points and 15 rebounds, and even though the San Antonio Spurs aggressively double-teamed him on Friday, he still managed to get 25 points and 15 rebounds while shooting an incredible 10-of-13 from the field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Prior To Patrick Beverley, L.A. Rejected Talen Horton-Tucker Trade That Would Have Landed Them Draft Picks
Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers were in progress to trade Talen Horton-Tucker in an effort to bring new talent and energy to the team. The Lakers eventually sent the guard to the Utah Jazz along with forward Stanley Johnson in exchange for Patrick Beverley. According to Dave McMenamin, they reportedly turned down the chance to receive a first-round pick from the Toronto Raptors for him.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raptors See the Importance of Depth in Loss to Kevin Durant & the Brooklyn Nets
It's hard to see Kevin Durant playing in Toronto and not think about the possibilities. View the original article to see embedded media. He's simply magical. Even at 34 years old, the Brooklyn Nets superstar remains exactly that, a superstar, at the very top of his game and a threat from everywhere on the court. Even on a relatively quiet offensive night, his mere presence on the court wreaks havoc for hyper-aggressive defensive schemes like Toronto's. It's what opens everything else up for Brooklyn, creating opportunities for everyone else.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night at the Paycom Center, ending a three-game losing streak for OKC. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s top scorer once again, tallying 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why are the Carolina Hurricanes Playing Below Expectations?
The backsliding Carolina Hurricanes are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, dropping games to good teams (Colorado, Winnipeg and Boston) and not-so-good teams (Minnesota and Arizona) in that span. And the way they’re losing these five games is different – four of the five losses have come in overtime. That’s not something you see every day in the NHL. Much is expected of this Hurricanes squad, but after getting out to an 8-2-1 start to the regular season, they’ve gone 2-4-4 in their past 10 games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Washington Wizards At Miami Heat, Injury Report, Betting Line Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 93-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Duncan Robinson (shoulder) and Max Strus (shoulder) are doubtful. For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Quadricep), Delon Wright: Out (Hamstring)
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: Is Another (Brief) Former 2020 Lakers Center Considering Joining Dwight Howard In Taiwan?
Another former 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers center could follow the lead of Dwight Howard in heading to Taiwan to continue his pro basketball career. Four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly in talks to play for a club in Taiwan's T1 League, per Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News. DeAeth adds that Boogie has been linked to a team in southern Taiwan, which if true narrows down the candidates to the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks and. the Kaohsiung Aquas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Elevate Nathan Peterman to Roster Amid Justin Fields Uncertainty
Justin Fields is questionable for Sunday as he’s battling a shoulder injury suffered last week, but a roster move may give an idea of whether he will play. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Bears are adding quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active roster, an indication that Chicago may be leaning towards sitting Fields vs. the Jets. That would mean backup quarterback Trevor Siemian could get the start, with Peterman serving as the backup.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Scooter Accident to Blame for Browns DT Perrion Winfrey Missing Time
When the Cleveland Browns selected defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round, he looked to be a possible candidate as a steal in the draft. To this point, it has been concerning, according to a report Winfrey recently missed time due to a scooter accident. Winfrey has not played...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos
Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears-Jets Week 12 Odds, Bets and SpreadDraft SharePreviewPublish
This game has been “circled” by oddsmakers. For bettors, this signifies sportsbooks have lowered the wagering “limits” on this game. The designation has resulted from the unknown status surrounding both team’s starting quarterbacks. Bears signal caller Justin Fields, who has been sensational over the last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Practice Makes Perfect: George Pickens Says Georgia Practice Was Harder Than NFL
PITTSBURGH -- Practice? We're talking about practice? Yes. And apparently, it helped Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens be as dominant as he is. The Steelers' second-round pick has taken the NFL by storm, making amazing catches with ease and beginning to tally up big games as a rookie. But this level of competition is nothing new. According to Pickens himself, the NFL and Georgia have a lot in common.
Comments / 0