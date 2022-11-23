ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Scott, Ashley Moody Hold Hearing on Seniors Issues in the Villages

FloridaDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yqq5R_0jLEGALb00
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody and Senator Rick ScottPhoto byFlorida Daily

This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chaired a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing on “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare & Fiscal Health” in the Villages.

The hearing featured Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and experts from the Association of Mature American Citizens, the Heritage Foundation, the Foundation for Government Accountability and Florida State University.

“Today, I was proud to be in the Villages, America’s largest senior community, to hold a hearing and hear from our experts about how America’s raging inflation crisis is hurting seniors on fixed incomes and eroding their retirement accounts. For too long, Washington has mismanaged Medicare and Social Security, leading these critical programs to the brink of bankruptcy, and now reckless federal spending is adding insult to injury with skyrocketing prices. Between these issues and the growing threats posed by scammers trying to defraud seniors, we must do more to protect aging Americans. Our seniors have given their lives to supporting their families, working in their communities and trying to secure the blessings of liberty for our nation, and we must support them. Today’s Aging Committee hearing brought needed public awareness and valuable expert input about tackling the challenges faced by American seniors, and I’ll never stop fighting for them,” Scott said.

“This was a productive hearing about senior scams and how we can work together as a state to better protect the nearly five million seniors who call Florida home. As attorney general, I will always do everything within the power of my office to protect seniors—including working with Florida’s great congressional leaders,” said Moody.

The Villages Vice President of Community Relations Gary Lester said, “Seniors from across the country have moved to Florida and made The Villages their home, where they can live out their dreams for retirement. Today’s hearing highlighted the immediate and long-term financial challenges our seniors face, and I’d like to thank Senator Scott and the Special Committee on Aging for highlighting our community and working to solve problems for America’s seniors.

Comments / 30

wordtoyourmother
3d ago

isnt rick scott the one who swindled money from seniors with the whole humana scandal so lets just invite him to swidke some more great.

Reply(3)
20
Mammies Goat
3d ago

What a joke! The Villages is mostly Republicans lvg in their very expensive 2nd homes 4 the winter. A/C's run in those empty houses, all summer long, while the grass gets watered, with the owners back up North. POOR ELDERLY people cld NOT afford 2 walk on the sidewalks in The Villages.Too much land was torn up bcz of that mess in 3 counties. Rick Scott like Jeb & George, all went to kiss feet in THE VILLAGES. NO POOR FOLKS there!Visit Lake City, Ft. Myers, Bradenton or Crystal River and meet the really poor people trying to live there on their SS cks.

Reply(7)
20
Bog R
3d ago

Ricky and Ashley will be doing what they can to keep the inhabitants calm. The fact that they ignore the rest of Florida doesn’t mean squat to them

Reply
8
FloridaDaily

