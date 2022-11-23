Rick Scott, Ashley Moody Hold Hearing on Seniors Issues in the Villages

Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody and Senator Rick Scott Photo by Florida Daily

This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chaired a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing on “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare & Fiscal Health” in the Villages.

The hearing featured Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and experts from the Association of Mature American Citizens, the Heritage Foundation, the Foundation for Government Accountability and Florida State University.

“Today, I was proud to be in the Villages, America’s largest senior community, to hold a hearing and hear from our experts about how America’s raging inflation crisis is hurting seniors on fixed incomes and eroding their retirement accounts. For too long, Washington has mismanaged Medicare and Social Security, leading these critical programs to the brink of bankruptcy, and now reckless federal spending is adding insult to injury with skyrocketing prices. Between these issues and the growing threats posed by scammers trying to defraud seniors, we must do more to protect aging Americans. Our seniors have given their lives to supporting their families, working in their communities and trying to secure the blessings of liberty for our nation, and we must support them. Today’s Aging Committee hearing brought needed public awareness and valuable expert input about tackling the challenges faced by American seniors, and I’ll never stop fighting for them,” Scott said.

“This was a productive hearing about senior scams and how we can work together as a state to better protect the nearly five million seniors who call Florida home. As attorney general, I will always do everything within the power of my office to protect seniors—including working with Florida’s great congressional leaders,” said Moody.

The Villages Vice President of Community Relations Gary Lester said, “Seniors from across the country have moved to Florida and made The Villages their home, where they can live out their dreams for retirement. Today’s hearing highlighted the immediate and long-term financial challenges our seniors face, and I’d like to thank Senator Scott and the Special Committee on Aging for highlighting our community and working to solve problems for America’s seniors.