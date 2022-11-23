Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Marriott (MAR) in Your Portfolio
MAR - Free Report) is likely to benefit from unit-expansion efforts, acquisition initiatives and solid leisure demand. Also, its focus on the loyalty program bodes well. However, constrained RevPAR in Greater China and Asia Pacific is a concern. Let us discuss the factors highlighting why investors should retain the stock...
Zacks.com
3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market
Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Steer Clear of Lennar (LEN) Now
LEN - Free Report) shares have dropped 25.6% this year, almost in line with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 26.1% decline. The overall industry has been grappling with supply chain disruptions and labor and raw material shortages. Rising inflation — particularly for materials and transportation — the Fed’s back-to-back interest rate hikes and affordability issues are adding to the woes.
Zacks.com
Eli Lilly Q3 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
LLY - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 1st before the market open. Eli Lilly is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, boasting a diversified product profile that includes a solid lineup of new successful drugs. Currently, the pharmaceutical titan carries a...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why ADM (ADM) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
Should iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IVV - Free Report) was launched on 05/15/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $307.19 billion, making it the largest ETFs...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy ASM International NV (ASMIY) Now
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Forrester Research (FORR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
Insperity (NSP) Seems an Attractive Pick Now: Here's Why
NSP - Free Report) has performed well in the past six months and shows the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s look at the factors that make the...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat Likely for Fortinet (FTNT) This Earnings Season?
FTNT - Free Report) is likely to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2022 results after market close on Nov 2. The cybersecurity firm projects revenues between $1.105 billion and $1.135 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.12 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 29.5%. The...
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VTWO - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2010. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $5.58 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Small Cap...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 25th
PSEC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days. Prospect Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Prospect Capital Corporation Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves
SYK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue Details. This Michigan-based medical...
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioVie (BIVI) This Year?
BIVI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BioVie Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love American Assets Trust (AAT)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
Zacks.com
Is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Comments / 0