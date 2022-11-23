Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Townhome fire in Hartwell causes over $80K in damages
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire inside a townhome in Hartwell caused extensive damage Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on Meyers Drive near Compton Road around 5 p.m. They say smoke was coming from the second floor windows of the townhome. Within 10 minutes, they were able...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured after head on crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol says John Cornelius, 70, was driving east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road at 4 p.m. when he drove left of center and struck another car head on. Cornelius was pronounced dead at...
WKRC
Juvenile injured in Mt. Healthy shooting
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mt. Healthy Thursday. Officers were called to the scene at Compton Road and Elizabeth Street around 7 p.m. They found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital. There is no word...
WKRC
Boy who had organs stolen by human traffickers is now receiving care in Dayton
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It’s a story so horrific it’s hard to believe – a boy’s organs were stolen by human traffickers. The shocking story started with a family fleeing persecution in Northeast Africa. They found freedom in the US and eventually moved to Cincinnati. The boy,...
WKRC
Mother charged with stealing son's blood, forcing siblings to dispose of it
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (WKRC) - A mother is facing child torture charges after, Minnesota prosecutors say, she stole her son's blood. Jorden Borders, 32, is charged with three counts of child torture and three counts of stalking. She was arrested late Wednesday night after being accused of abusing her...
WKRC
2 people forced from their home by early Thanksgiving fire
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are needing a place to stay this Thanksgiving. Firefighters put out a kitchen fire at about 3:30 a.m. on Harvard Avenue in Evanston. The Cincinnati Fire Department said there were no injuries. They're still working to deterimine what caused the fire, which did $50,000...
WKRC
Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opened for the holiday season. It is a German Christmas market that offers seasonal items, food, and drinks, as well as light and music shows. It is located in Smale Riverfront Park just outside the Moerlein Lager House.
WKRC
Police: 4 stolen trailers found at Middletown man's home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown police arrested a man they believe is a serial thief. Police say they were on patrol near the Lowe’s on Towne Boulevard at 1:00 a.m. Friday when they saw a car in the parking lot that matched the description from previous thefts at the building.
WKRC
1 dead, 2 critically injured after Newport fire
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A structure fire killed one person and left two others in critical condition. Newport Fire was called to Overton Street Thursday at 6:41 p.m. Officials say that a family of three was involved. The father and adult daughter were taken to UC in critical condition, and the mother died.
WKRC
Cincinnati Animal CARE offers Black Friday adoption deal
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is offering a big Black Friday deal to help people adopt their next best friend. On Friday, adoption fees are just $9.99 for all animals over six months old. The shelter has taken in over 1,400 animals in the last 60 days and...
WKRC
Strategies to End Homelessness awarded $5 million grant from Jeff Bezos nonprofit
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- The pandemic has put homelessness and struggling families front and center as more and more struggle to keep a roof over their heads. Now, through a financial grant another infusion of cash is coming to help. Strategies to End Homelessness President and C.E.O. Kevin Finn says more families...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police arrest man suspected of shooting teenage girl
WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrested a suspect in a Winton Hills shooting from August. Police believe Jaymoni Crutchfield and the victim argued over a cell phone on Craft Street on August 17. At some point, Crutchfield allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder.
WKRC
Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
WKRC
AAA expects to help 400,000 this Thanksgiving holiday weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels. Whether you are traveling hundreds of miles for your Thanksgiving meal or just driving around town for your Black Friday shopping, inevitably some of us are going to have car trouble this busy holiday weekend. We...
WKRC
Employees help woman deliver baby in McDonald's bathroom
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) - Employees at one McDonald's restaurant in Georgia served up way more than fast food on Wednesday. "I went into the bathroom, I used it, my water broke immediately." It was just before 10 Wednesday morning. "A lady came in she said 'are you okay?' I...
WKRC
Many run Thanksgiving Day Race as a family tradition
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One of Cincinnati’s oldest traditions brought thousands of runners downtown. The 113th Thanksgiving Day Run is a family tradition for many that dates back decades. “Every year when we grew up, even my grandmother ran, so we’re excited to keep it going with the next...
WKRC
New flu vaccine could protect against all strains of virus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new flu vaccine could protect against all strains of the virus. A study published in the journal Science found that an experimental vaccine was effective at protecting mice and ferrets from 20 known influenza strains. The vaccine uses the same technology used in some of the COVID-19 vaccines.
WKRC
College Hill barber to help those in need re-style their lives
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - It's funny how something as simple as a haircut can just put you in a better mood. A fresh cut or style provides a positive feeling for most people. It’s something College Hill barber Alex Banks gets to do every day. Moving forward, Banks...
WKRC
Christmas tree farm owner looks forward to holiday season despite family tragedy
MORROW, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of a popular tree farm is sharing a message of gratitude this holiday. His family experienced a horrible tragedy, just ahead of the busy season, but that isn't stopping him from spreading joy. 13 years later, Bryan Keeton still loves talking about trees. "There's...
WKRC
4-year-old girl hit by car yards from spot where 4-year-old boy was hit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One mother is grateful for her four-year-old daughter’s life this Thanksgiving after her daughter by hit by a car. "I'm thankful that my baby's still here,” said Lavaya Mayberry. Mayberry’s daughter, Laya, was hit one week earlier outside her grandmother’s Avondale apartment.
Comments / 0