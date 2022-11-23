Read full article on original website
Shops work together to attract customers on Small Business Saturday
Small business owners and artisans are working together to encourage West Michigan to shop local this Small Business Saturday. (Nov. 25, 2022)
Helping to feed every West MI child this Thanksgiving
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Thanksgiving is a time where we reflect on all the blessings in our lives, but it is also a time for us to give more than thanks. Hand2Hand is an organization that helps combat children hunger across West Michigan. Our children need our support now more than ever as Hand2Hand has announced that just in the last month they have seen an increase in over 701 students participating in their program, specifically their weekend food program. Did you know that the weekend is the most vulnerable time for a child whose home lacks food resources? Last month alone, Hand2Hand was able to serve 8,399 students.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112422
West Michigan is in for a quiet and pleasant holiday! Expect calm winds from the southwest and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. (November 24, 2022)
Jenison student gives Make-A-Wish child another chance to shine
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Jenison students have several experiences that shape their high school career, many of which happen inside the Jenison Center for the Arts building, but there's a member of the student council who said giving back will be her favorite memory.
Forest Hills Central can't contain De La Salle in state final
Powerhouse Warren De La Salle defeated Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state final. (Nov. 25, 2022)
