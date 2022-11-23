GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Thanksgiving is a time where we reflect on all the blessings in our lives, but it is also a time for us to give more than thanks. Hand2Hand is an organization that helps combat children hunger across West Michigan. Our children need our support now more than ever as Hand2Hand has announced that just in the last month they have seen an increase in over 701 students participating in their program, specifically their weekend food program. Did you know that the weekend is the most vulnerable time for a child whose home lacks food resources? Last month alone, Hand2Hand was able to serve 8,399 students.

