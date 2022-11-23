Read full article on original website
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Cheryl L. Bowyer, $1,312.92. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Bailee R. Coller, $2,960.87. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Jennifer L. Kellogg, $2,048.56. Karen Olds,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, East CR 600N, east of North CR 950E, North Webster. Driver: Brandi N. Hunter, 37, East South Barbee Drive, Pierceton. Hunter looked down at her cellphone. When she looked up, she didn’t have enough time to stop and hit a guard rail. Damage up to $10,000.
Anthony ‘Tony’ Keck
Anthony “Tony” Keck, 60, Goshen, died 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Dec. 22, 1961. On Oct. 15, 1994, he married Christie K. (Vanderveer) Keck. Surviving are his wife, Christie, Goshen, son, Joshua B. (Andrea) Keck, New Paris, step-son, Andree (Sarah) Shrider,...
Ruth Evelyn Hunt
Ruth Evelyn Hunt, 82, of rural Wabash, died at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born on Aug. 28, 1940. She married Johnny Hunt on Jan.16, 1960; he died Aug. 15, 2020. She is survived by three daughters, Sheryl (Tim) Young of Wabash, Debbie...
Jennifer Phlegar
Jennifer Phlegar, 64, of North Webster, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
There’s Still Time To Enter The Biggest Cat In Kosciusko County Contest
WARSAW — If you think your cat has a shot at the title of “Biggest Cat in Kosciusko County,” there’s still time to enter the contest. Entries are due by midnight Nov. 30. No entries will be accepted after this date. The Papers Inc. is holding...
James K. Moyer
James K. Moyer, 68, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. He was born Oct. 26, 1954. He is survived by his children: Jennifer (Tom) Kelso of Noblesville, James (Audra) Moyer of Argos; Garth Moyer of Plymouth; Brandon Moyer of Plymouth; siblings: Yvonne (Jerry) Quint of Plymouth, Doug Moyer of Oregon, Wis., Diane Johnson of Plymouth; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Mike Swafford
Mike Swafford, 58, of Akron, died unexpectedly at 9:29 a.m. Wed., Nov. 23, 2022 at his residence. Michael was born on Sept. 23, 1964 in Kosciusko County, to the late Claude and Mary Ann (Willard) Swafford. He married on May 2, 1993 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., to Debra Netherton; she survives.
Garnette ‘Sue’ Franklin
Garnette “Sue” Franklin, 70, Ligonier, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville. She was born on May 5, 1952. On Sept. 26, 1970, she married Earle Andrew Franklin; he survives.. Additional survivors include a daughter, Monica Sue Baker; son, James R. (Tonya) Franklin; six...
Commissioners select top choice for new jail property; Not all are happy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Months of decision making came down to Wednesday morning’s special session meeting. Allen County commissioners selected the former International Harvester Technology Center property, 2911 Meyer Rd., as the site for the new jail. Architecture firm Elevatus rated four different properties for...
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Michele Jayne ‘Shelly’ Bahney
Michele Jayne “Shelly” Bahney, 70, of Akron, passed surrounded by family at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. Shelly was born on April 30, 1952, in Peru,to the late Max J. and Mary Jane (Phillipy) Gearhart. She was a 1970 graduate of Akron High School. In earlier years she was the cashier at the Akron Grocery Store as well as working at Cooksey’s Freezer Fresh, The Bindery of North Manchester, Peabody Retirement Community, YMCA of Peru, and babysat for numerous families over the years.
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
Beverly Diane Vires
Beverly Diane Vires, 57, North Judson, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in North Judson. She was born May 24, 1965. She married William Vires Jr. on Jan. 27, 1985; he survives. Additional survivors are daughters, Amanda Vires of North Liberty, Amy(Tad) Banks of Rochester, Billy(Nathan) Krueger of Laporte, Beverly (Kenneth) Fenwick of Jacksonville, N.C.; nine grandchildren; brothers, Ray Katschke of Denham, Bill Katschke of Rochester, Norman Katschke of Winamac, Kenny Katschke of Knox, and sisters, Betty Hurlburt of Winamac, and Nancy Riley of WallingFord, Ky.
Pamela Kay Heims
Pamela Kay Heims, 59, LaPaz, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in her home. Pamela was born on June 1, 1963. Pamela is survived by her daughter, Cassie Keilman of Mishawaka; her sons: Thorn (Cynthia) Heims of Plymouth, Dylan (Megan) Heims of Mishawaka; her mother, Karen Lichtenbarger of LaPaz; her sister, Lisa Watson of South Bend; her brothers: Lorne (Wendy) Heims, of Sebring, Fla, Bryan Heims (Tracy Patrick) of LaPaz, Michael Heims of LaPaz; and two grandchildren.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1100 block East Portside Drive, Warsaw. Alexander W.J. Kuhn reported attempted fraud. 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 5300 block West SR 14, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of battery. 12:25 a.m. Wednesday,...
Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident At US 30, SR 13 Intersection
PIERCETON — Injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle accident at the US 30 and SR 13 intersection in Pierceton. The accident occurred around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. At least three vehicles were involved in the accident. Traffic in the westbound lanes of US 30 was temporarily slowed and restricted to one lane while emergency personnel responded to the scene.
Doris June Ihnen
Doris June Ihnen, 88, Akron, died at her home Nov. 22, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1934. On August 24, 1954, she married James L. Ihnen. He died Jan. 20, 2001. Survivors include her son, Steve Ihnen, Akron; daughters, Janet Martin, Fort Wayne and Debra (Jerry) Hartzler, Akron; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don Werner, Mount Morris, Ill.; and sister-in-law, Esther Silvius, Ashton, Ill.
Larry E. Mock
Larry Mock, 84, of Syracuse, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Hubbard Hill Estates in Elkhart. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
Details For Annual Toy Time Program Announced
WARSAW — Plans for this year’s Toy Time in Warsaw have been announced. Toy Times is a cooperative effort by Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, ABATE Indiana, Toys For Tots and Combined Community Services, that provides toys to children whose families are in need. Here is how it works. The...
