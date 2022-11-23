Its CEO gave an optimistic interview at a conference on Tuesday. A large pension fund doubled its position in Rivian, with the stock down more than 70% year to date. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO