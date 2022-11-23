Read full article on original website
Commanders DE Chase Young 'unlikely' to make season debut Sunday
Young hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 last season. On Monday, the Commanders activated Young, adding him to the team's 53-man roster, which led to speculation that the third-year pro was ready to return this week. Though, speaking with reporters earlier...
DC News Now
Commanders honoring Sean Taylor Sunday
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sunday marks a sad day for the Washington Commanders organization with the 15th anniversary of Sean Taylor’s passing. In honor of the legendary safety, the Commanders will unveil a Sean Taylor memorial statue at FedEx Field on Sunday as they host the Atlanta Falcons. “When I think of Sean Taylor, […]
