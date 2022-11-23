Read full article on original website
Porsha Williams Reveals Stunning Engagement Photos
The former RHOA star shares picturesque engagement shots as she gets closer to walking down the aisle with her love. Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni Porsha Williams has finally shared engagement photos of getting engaged to businessman Simon Guobadia over a year ago. “👑Mr. & Mrs Guobadia loading… Love wins...
Ben Platt And Noah Galvin Revealed That They're Engaged In A Pair Of Instagram Posts
The couple both revealed the news on Friday morning, and it looks like they couldn't be happier.
tvinsider.com
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
TODAY.com
Former 'American Idol' star Lauren Alaina announces engagement at her 'favorite place in the world'
Lauren Alaina announced her engagement to boyfriend Cameron "Cam" Arnold during a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Nov. 19. The 28-year-old country singer, who brought her new fiancé out onstage after flashing her engagement ring, told People of the moment, “It was a night I will never forget."
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Has Taken Down All Of Her Instagram Posts
Jennifer Lopez fans who checked her Instagram this morning found the page completely empty. The superstar has seemingly deleted or archived all of her old posts on the platform, in addition to changing her profile picture to a black circle. The 'Waiting for Tonight' singer has also gone dark on her other platforms, including Twitter and TikTok, but kept her previous posts up on those accounts.
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Are Married! Inside Their Nigerian Ceremony — the First of 2 Weddings
The couple got married during a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday and will wed again in a second American ceremony on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are married! On Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, wed in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. The couple will tie the knot again in an American ceremony on Saturday. "I am ridiculously excited," Williams told PEOPLE...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years
Watch: Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!. Blair Underwood is giving a new definition to friends-to-lovers. The former Sex and the City actor shared that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend of more than four decades. Underwood, who recently attended the 2022 International Emmys on Nov. 21, revealed that the event was special in more ways than one.
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s Relationship Timeline: From Longtime Friends to Partners
It’s only them! After years of friendship, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s relationship turned romantic as they spent time together in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Ben and I are dating,” the Good Doctor actor first revealed during a May 2020 appearance on Ilana Levine’s “Little Known Things” podcast. "I asked him this morning. I was like, 'Are […]
Can Indie Musicians Afford to Keep Their Shows on the Road?
The COVID-19 pandemic was so bad for RN Entertainment, a company that rents RVs to touring musicians, that its owner broke his office lease and moved his entire fleet to his house.“My wife was going crazy,” says Steve Yarborough, who lives on a 20-acre property in Lebanon, Tennessee. “Our beautiful manicured lawn turned into a bus field. I remodeled my chicken coup into an office and just ran everything out of my backyard.”But that was then. By the end of 2021, the vaccines were appearing to work and COVID fatigue set in hard. And musicians got antsy. At a time...
TODAY.com
‘RHOA’ star NeNe Leakes shares update on her son after he experienced stroke, heart failure d
NeNe Leakes just shared a joyful update about her son, Brentt. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 54, revealed that her son, 23, is walking and talking again two months after suffering a stroke and congestive heart failure. Leakes shared multiple videos in her Instagram story of...
I booked a last-minute trip to Paris on a budget airline called French Bee. Even though it was uncomfortable and included hidden costs at every turn, I might fly it again.
I flew to Paris on a budget airline called French Bee for the first time. It wasn't the best experience, but I'd probably book another trip again.
Elle
Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time With Harry Styles Break Up
Last week, it was reported that director Olivia Wilde and musical artist Harry Styles were on a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. Styles has begun his international tour, while Wilde has responsibilities in the U.K. and Los Angeles and around her two children, Daisy and Otis, who she shares with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.
Elle
The Kardashians Went All Out On Thanksgiving With Royal Portraits Of Themselves
Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show. The Kardashians and Jenners love to go big for every one of the holidays, and this year, they were extra in a way probably no one outside the family (or the art studio) would have guessed. Kim Kardashian shared her elaborate decorations on the wall for the seasonal dinner, which were a series of fantastic portraits of her family members as royalty.
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her "This Is Me...Then" to announce an update.
Elle
Everything About HBO's Dune: The Sisterhood Series
Dune – Official Trailer (Warner Bros) Dune – Official Trailer (Warner Bros) The Dune cinematic universe is expanding with Dune: Sisterhood, a spin-off based on Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel. The series will be airing on HBO and is being executive produced by Denis Villeneuve, the director, co-writer, and producer of the films.
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star SK Addresses Cheating Allegations Against Raven
SK Alagbada is addressing the cheating allegations leveled against him, calling them "falsely misrepresented." The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram on Friday and sought to offer context behind his and Raven Ross' relationship following their wedding on the hit Netflix series, in which he said "I do not" at the altar. SK said they left the altar "as single individuals who went back to dating other people."
Elle
Inside Rihanna and Boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s Relationship 6 Months Into Parenthood and Thoughts On More Kids
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been parents since May, to a baby boy who's name and face remain out of the public light. The couple have returned to red carpet events and outings after some months at home, but they are apparently enjoying being parents and considering having more children soon.
Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer and actress, dies at 63
Irene Cara, known for singing the title tracks to "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died, her publicist announced on Saturday.Cara, a New York native, was 63."It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," read the statement on Cara's Twitter page posted by her publicist, Judith A. Moose. "The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home."The cause of death is unknown, Moose said, and funeral services are pending."She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films," Moose said.Moose...
