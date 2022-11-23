ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Team Star Fairy Crew

In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we storm the Fairy Crew's Base and defeat the boss of Team Star's Fairy Crew Ortega. This is part of the Starfall Street storyline. 00:00 Storming the Fairy Crew's Base. 00:23 Fairy Crew's Base Gate Battle. 04:46 Defeat 30 of Team Star's...
IGN

East Province (Area Three) Trainer Battles

The East Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is between Levincia and Zapacico. It has a mine in the middle of it and has a variety of trainers lying in wait for you to battle. Trainers here have pokemons that range from levels 23 - 29. Make sure you're prepared before stepping in.
IGN

Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details

A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
IGN

Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know

Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
IGN

Here Are 10 Games You Should Check Out For The Autumn Steam Sale

It’s the time of year again where games on the leading gaming platform, Steam, drops its prices to irresistible levels, and with that blessing, comes another conundrum: What should I buy on Steam during this opportune moment?. Well, IGN Southeast Asia has got you covered. We’ve listed down the...
IGN

God of War Ragnarok - How to Beat Every Berserker

The Berserker Fights in God of War Ragnarok are no joke! These vengeful spirits are fearsome, and defeating them all leads to one of the toughest fights in the game. Whether you just want some general tips for how to fight these foes or need a detailed guide for each one, we’ve got you covered - here’s how to defeat every Berserker in God of War Ragnarok.
IGN

Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Combat Trailer

Check out the combat trailer for Marvel's Avengers' upcoming character, The Winter Soldier. See Bucky Barnes' skills and abilities in action in this detailed breakdown, showing off his 'Steel-Forged Tenacity' intrinsic ability, 'Red Star Rising' intrinsic overcharge move, 'Buck Shot' heavy power attack, and more. The Winter Soldier arrives in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy