Effective: 2022-11-27 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 13 inches above 4500 feet, and 3 to 8 inches below 4500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues over the Oregon Cascade passes. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO