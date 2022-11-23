ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling State hoops fall 80-49 to Arizona State at Desert Financial Arena

By Dominique Williams
 6 days ago
WEST MONROE , La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State was on the road at Arizona State and the tigers would fall 80-4. The Tigers were held to 27 percent shooting from the field.

Grambling had a slow start as Arizona state built a 12-nothing lead. GSU’s Mumford knocked a 3-pointer and Cameron Christon scored a layup to help cut the deficit 12 to 8.

ASU then stretches the advantage to 22-11… Arizona State pushed the lead to 43-21 early

in the second half.

Grambling finished with 28 points in the paint, 22 bench points, 14 fast break points, 14 second-chance points, and 11 points off 11 Arizona state turnovers

ASU went 25-of-51 shooting and 23-of-31 from the charity stripe.

Up next, Grambling State continues its road swing with three games at the 210 San Antonio Shootout, hosted by UTSA. Grambling will play host UT-San Antonio at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Then back on the hardwood for a game against Incarnate Word on Sunday and concludes with Dartmouth on Monday.

