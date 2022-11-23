Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
Ruth Bancroft Garden an electrified winter wonderland in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Despite Ruth Bancroft Garden celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, many still call the two-and-a-half succulent acres one of Walnut Creek’s hidden jewels. It will be much easier to find the next six weeks. Just look for the multicolored glow over Bancroft Road. It is the annual Garden D’Lights, the […]
Lebanon-Express
Orphaned bear cub rescued and nursed back to health at Oakland Zoo in California
An orphaned black bear cub, estimated to be eight months old and weighing 28 pounds, was brought to Oakland Zoo in early November.
KTVU FOX 2
Massive Christmas Light Maze opens at San Jose's PayPal Park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The holiday season has arrived San Jose. Friday marked opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than four million Christmas lights. The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.
Wild turkeys flock to California neighborhood
Residents in Alameda, California, have found themselves sharing sidewalks and their yards with wild turkeys as the birds have become more common in the Bay Area city. KNTV’s Pete Suratos reports.Nov. 25, 2022.
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
NBC Bay Area
Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda
Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
KTVU FOX 2
Coast guard rescues boat from Alcatraz Island
The U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department rescued a boat, with people and dogs onboard, after it was crashed into rocks near Alcatraz Island. SFFD says they received the rescue call just before 10:00 a.m. Officials say the boat was "hard up on the rocks" on the west side of the island, also known as Little Alcatraz.
Suspect hijacks Muni bus, hits approximately 10 vehicles in SF’s Mission District: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking a Muni bus Friday night in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) told KRON4. Police said the suspect assaulted the bus driver and struck approximately 10 cars before stopping at 19th and Guerrero Streets. The carjacking of the Muni bus […]
postnewsgroup.com
COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland
Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
KTVU FOX 2
Animal rights activists protest 'violent' nature of Thanksgiving in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Animal rights activists protested what they call the violence of Thanksgiving at a Safeway store in Oakland. On Thursday, dozens of protesters chanted: "What do the turkeys want? Animal liberation!" The group, Direct Action Everywhere, said that Thanksgiving celebrates the genocide of indigenous people with a tradition...
Mountain Democrat
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose Spotlight: SJ could house homeless at light rail stations
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city's latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations--Cerone and Cottle--to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb.
SF Bay Area ranks worst in US for package theft, report finds
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Package theft in the U.S. is rapidly increasing and three in four Americans have had a package stolen from the front of their home, according to a report by SafeWise, a home security website that has been releasing a package theft report yearly. According to the Package Theft Report published in early […]
KTVU FOX 2
Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home
Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
'New normal': SF fishermen say Bay Area crab season may never again start before Thanksgiving
It's going to be harder to find local crab this Thanksgiving -- and possibly for many Thanksgivings to come. Here's why.
5 Places Still Open for Christmas Day in the Bay Area
Many around the world will be celebrating Christmas after 2 years of Covid. Just in case you forget anything along the way or are looking for a place to eat, here are 5 places still open this Christmas Day 2022.
hoodline.com
It’s possible that San Francisco’s Aquatic Park Municipal Pier may never reopen
The long, arching Aquatic Park Municipal Pier at the western end of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf could be shut down for good. The pier, which shoots 1,400 feet out into the bay at Aquatic Park Cove, has been closed off since late last month. According to the Chronicle, a sign on the fence from officials with the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park says, “the popular 60-foot-wide pier is ‘closed until further notice’ pending further inspection, but a two-sentence note on the park’s website declares it to be ‘unsafe for public use.’”
KTVU FOX 2
