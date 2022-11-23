ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Massive Christmas Light Maze opens at San Jose's PayPal Park

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The holiday season has arrived San Jose. Friday marked opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than four million Christmas lights. The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda

Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coast guard rescues boat from Alcatraz Island

The U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department rescued a boat, with people and dogs onboard, after it was crashed into rocks near Alcatraz Island. SFFD says they received the rescue call just before 10:00 a.m. Officials say the boat was "hard up on the rocks" on the west side of the island, also known as Little Alcatraz.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland

Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Animal rights activists protest 'violent' nature of Thanksgiving in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Animal rights activists protested what they call the violence of Thanksgiving at a Safeway store in Oakland. On Thursday, dozens of protesters chanted: "What do the turkeys want? Animal liberation!" The group, Direct Action Everywhere, said that Thanksgiving celebrates the genocide of indigenous people with a tradition...
OAKLAND, CA
Mountain Democrat

Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips

Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
FORT BRAGG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose Spotlight: SJ could house homeless at light rail stations

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city's latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations--Cerone and Cottle--to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home

Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
BERKELEY, CA
hoodline.com

It’s possible that San Francisco’s Aquatic Park Municipal Pier may never reopen

The long, arching Aquatic Park Municipal Pier at the western end of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf could be shut down for good. The pier, which shoots 1,400 feet out into the bay at Aquatic Park Cove, has been closed off since late last month. According to the Chronicle, a sign on the fence from officials with the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park says, “the popular 60-foot-wide pier is ‘closed until further notice’ pending further inspection, but a two-sentence note on the park’s website declares it to be ‘unsafe for public use.’”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

