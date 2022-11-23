Read full article on original website
The Knox County Career Center Online Auction of Themed Baskets Returns to Benefit Food For The Hungry
MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Career Center is making your Christmas shopping easy this year as they are hosting an online auction benefiting Food For The Hungry. . This online silent auction features 11 themed gift baskets and 8 individual items/collections with a combined value of over $9,000!
All You Need to Know About Cycling in the Knox County area
We all know how much cycling can do for both our physical and mental health. Whether you’re an avid cyclist, or are just getting to grips with traveling on two wheels, everyone can enjoy the benefits. In Ohio, there has been a huge statewide drive in improving both safety and participation in cycling, with the extension of bike lanes and safety initiatives helping more people to get out on their bikes. If you live in and around the Knox County area, here’s all you need to know about exploring the beautiful county by bike.
Governor DeWine & Governor Whitmer Place Wager on The Game
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – November 25, 2022 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between The Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, commonly referred to as “The Game.”. “With Ohio State and Michigan...
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Nov 25, 2022
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Nov 25, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Assisted OSP – Millersburg Rd. / Bridge St. Prowler call – in the 200 block of East Walnut St. Dispatched an injured deer and issued a deer slip – Millersburg Rd. / Mickley...
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 24-26, 2022
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 24-26, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies responded to a location on Wooster Road on a call for service from a caller wishing to report harassment. Contact was made with a suspect who was advised to cease the conduct or possibly face charges for telecommunications harassment. A report was taken to document the incident.
