A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with another vehicle in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. Lakeville police and fire were called to Route 44 around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. When they arrived, they found the male operator of the motorcycle suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

LAKEVILLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO