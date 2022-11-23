Read full article on original website
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
nbcboston.com
Body of Woman Whose Car Was Found Abandoned Found in Salisbury
The body of a 70-year-old woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south has been found along the Merrimack River in Salisbury, Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday. State police, local police and the U.S. Coast Guard all joined in a search in the area of the Whittier Bridge...
nbcboston.com
Sick Puppy Left Abandoned in Box in East Boston
A puppy left abandoned in a box in East Boston is now fighting for its life, MSPCA Angell said Tuesday. The rescue organization said the 6-week-old puppy was found Monday night and is sick with parvovirus, which can be deadly. As of Tuesday afternoon the dog, who has been named...
nbcboston.com
Autopsy Results Pending for 4 Infants Found in South Boston Apartment
An investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning, after Boston police announced Monday that the remains of four infants were discovered in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. The Boston Police Department said Monday that post-mortem examinations have been performed on two infant males and two infant females, in an update...
nbcboston.com
Lawyers of Victims in Deadly Hingham Apple Store Crash File Lawsuit
Attorneys representing multiple victims of the deadly Apple Store crash last week in Hingham, Massachusetts, have filed a lawsuit against the driver, Apple and local businesses saying that the driver acted negligently and that barriers should have been in place to prevent such a crash. "For just a few dollars,...
nbcboston.com
‘That's What Neighbors Are for': People Help Disabled Woman After Nasty Note
After a rude note was left telling a disabled woman to clean up her yard in Billerica, Massachusetts, community members came together in support. Kristene Whitehouse says her heart sank when she received a note in her mailbox Monday night. The message read, "Clean up your yard leaves they blow...
WCVB
Body of missing Massachusetts hiker found in snow-covered New Hampshire mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a Massachusetts hiker, who disappeared in New Hampshire's White Mountains after going for a hike early Sunday morning, was discovered by search and rescue crews on Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, a Westford, Massachusetts, native was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She...
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
nbcboston.com
Tickets Now on Sale for NH Ice Castles
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are reopening in January, and tickets officially go on sale Monday. The attraction announced last month it would return for a 10th season in North Woodstock. It typically opens in mid-January and remains open until early March. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 28...
nbcboston.com
Missing Person Out of Lawrence; Police Seek Help
There's a missing person out of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and police have asked the public for help in the search. The Lawrence Police Department said online the person pictured is missing. The agency did not provide her name or age in their post. She was last seen wearing a baby blue...
nbcboston.com
‘Such a Generous Community': On Giving Tuesday, Vt. Nonprofits Stress Need for Donors
Vermont nonprofits joining in Giving Tuesday, a movement to raise awareness and funds to support their work, say the impacts of inflation mean support from donors is more vital than ever. "Building materials have risen [in price], land costs have risen," lamented David Mullin, the executive director of Green Mountain...
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Lakeville Crash
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with another vehicle in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. Lakeville police and fire were called to Route 44 around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle. When they arrived, they found the male operator of the motorcycle suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
nbcboston.com
Will Radioactive Water From Pilgrim Plant Be Released Into Cape Cod Bay? Update Expected Monday
An update is expected Monday night on the potential for radioactive water to be released into Cape Cod Bay as part of the decommissioning of a former nuclear power plant, but environmental activists who have resisted the idea all along said they won't be satisfied unless "not one drop" is discharged into the ocean.
nbcboston.com
Police in Tewksbury Asking the Public to Help Identify a Vandalism Suspect
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have asked the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect after an incident on Friday night. According to Tewksbury police, the incident occurred on Catamount Road. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the damage, or what was vandalized. Anyone with information...
nbcboston.com
Florida Woman Sues Kraft Over ‘False and Misleading' Velveeta Prep Time
A South Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Food Company over the time it takes to make its Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese, saying the box's claims of "ready in 3-and-a-half minutes" doesn't accurately portray how long it takes to prepare the meal. The class-action complaint was filed earlier...
nbcboston.com
Wayland Police Chief to Resign: Report
Wayland Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position in December, according to a report by the Boston Globe. The Globe reported that Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police. The resignation will come as part of an...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital
Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street scene to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.
nbcboston.com
Crews Make Repairs Overnight Following Major Water Main Break in Lowell
Repairs were finishing up Tuesday morning in Lowell, Massachusetts, after a major water main break flooded streets and forced evacuations. As of Tuesday morning, it appeared that all the necessary repairs have been made to the water main that broke Monday afternoon, and crews have at least temporarily covered over the hole in the street. One lane, though, remained blocked on Father Morissette Boulevard.
nbcboston.com
Person Shot Sunday Night in Dorchester
One person was shot Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, prompting the city's police force to launch an investigation into the incident. Boston police confirmed Sunday evening that one person was shot and taken to a local hospital. Additional information has not been released and an investigation is ongoing.
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Attends Tree Lighting in Hyde Park: ‘Rain Won't Keep People From Celebrating'
Sunday wasn't the best weather for a tree lighting event in Boston, Massachusetts, but the rain didn't put a damper on the holiday spirit in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. People were looking forward to the 42nd annual Anderson tree lighting event despite the fact that it was not a winter wonderland by any means.
nbcboston.com
More Employees Depart Twitter's Boston Office
More workers based at Twitter's Boston office are parting ways with their employer as billionaire's Elon Musk $44 billion takeover continues to spur fast changes at the social-media company. In a public document, Twitter Inc. told Massachusetts officials last Friday that 18 employees at the office on the third floor...
