Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3

Feeding the Valley volunteers pack, deliver over 2,300 meals through annual Thanksgiving drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local food bank, Feeding the Valley started off this giving season strong, hosting their 4th annual Thanksgiving outreach community project – The Big Gobble. The four-week long food drive culminated in hundreds of volunteers preparing, packing and delivering meals to those in need. Meals were distributed in Muscogee County and other […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Small Business Saturday: A look at deals Columbus offers on Nov. 26

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Saturday following Thanksgiving marks Small Business Saturday; a holiday supporting local shopping. “In a time when big businesses are only getting bigger and some local businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, it’s more important than ever to support your favorite small shop. There are many ways in which […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Wreaths Across America experiencing shortage of wreaths for veterans at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One visible way folks across the country show their thanks to deceased military loved ones is by placing wreaths on their graves during the holidays. The nonprofit organization carries out its mission to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

ColGay Pride event to raise awareness of HIV, promote testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — ColGay Pride of Columbus Georgia, an LGBTQ organization, will hold its 9th annual World AIDS Day Rock the Ribbon Benefit event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will take place at 1100 Broadway in Columbus. Jeremy Hobbs, director and founder of ColGay Pride, said the purpose of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving day 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is sneaking up as Nov. 24 draws closer. If you’re looking for a bite outside of your standard Thanksgiving meal, the Columbus area has you covered. From chains to local restaurants, here’s a look at some of the spots open this upcoming holiday. Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant 104 8th St, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Meet the man taking over temporarily after LaGrange mayor resigns

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of LaGrange has officially resigned after accepting a new state position. Tonight, we hear from the man who will temporarily take over, known to many in the area and no stranger to politics. Edmonson will be the first Black person to serve in this...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Valley Rescue Mission giving out hundreds of meals for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Every year, Valley Rescue Mission provides Thanksgiving meals to people in need. On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, volunteers gathered at the Valley Rescue Mission Women’s Recovery Center to prepare meals to be delivered to people’s homes. Jarvis Hamilton has been partnering with Valley Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving and Christmas food delivery programs […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Dimon Magnet Academy teacher wins One Class at A Time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Inside the classroom of 20 eager little Kindergarten students, we find a remarkable teacher, ready to take on the challenge of teaching our future scientists and engineers. Anna Benton is thrilled to be teaching at Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy. Dimon, A STEM certified school, focuses...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Remaining unsettled through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Several systems will bring a chance for rain to the News 3 viewing area. Rain becomes more scattered to isolated as it begins to wrap up during the afternoon, temperatures will slowly warm up to the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will begin to break apart later this evening and overnight, this will be short lived as more clouds move in mid-Saturday morning.
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

Chef opens Auburn restaurant in honor of mother

It was never going to be easy opening a new upscale restaurant in a town already saturated with them. Yet Vintage 2298 owner and chef Randall Baldwin has defied the odds all the same. Vintage 2298, the newest addition to the Auburn food scene, is an ode to Baldwin’s mom,...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for critically missing 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is asking for public help in locating missing 22-year-old Mystakel Prince. According to Columbus Police, Prince’s last know location was near the 3100 block of 11th Ave. at 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Police report that Prince has also made statements about self-harm. Authorities describe Prince as a black […]
COLUMBUS, GA

