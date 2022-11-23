Read full article on original website
Feeding the Valley volunteers pack, deliver over 2,300 meals through annual Thanksgiving drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local food bank, Feeding the Valley started off this giving season strong, hosting their 4th annual Thanksgiving outreach community project – The Big Gobble. The four-week long food drive culminated in hundreds of volunteers preparing, packing and delivering meals to those in need. Meals were distributed in Muscogee County and other […]
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
Small Business Saturday: A look at deals Columbus offers on Nov. 26
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Saturday following Thanksgiving marks Small Business Saturday; a holiday supporting local shopping. “In a time when big businesses are only getting bigger and some local businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, it’s more important than ever to support your favorite small shop. There are many ways in which […]
Wreaths Across America experiencing shortage of wreaths for veterans at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One visible way folks across the country show their thanks to deceased military loved ones is by placing wreaths on their graves during the holidays. The nonprofit organization carries out its mission to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than […]
ColGay Pride event to raise awareness of HIV, promote testing
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — ColGay Pride of Columbus Georgia, an LGBTQ organization, will hold its 9th annual World AIDS Day Rock the Ribbon Benefit event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will take place at 1100 Broadway in Columbus. Jeremy Hobbs, director and founder of ColGay Pride, said the purpose of […]
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving day 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is sneaking up as Nov. 24 draws closer. If you’re looking for a bite outside of your standard Thanksgiving meal, the Columbus area has you covered. From chains to local restaurants, here’s a look at some of the spots open this upcoming holiday. Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant 104 8th St, […]
Meet the man taking over temporarily after LaGrange mayor resigns
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of LaGrange has officially resigned after accepting a new state position. Tonight, we hear from the man who will temporarily take over, known to many in the area and no stranger to politics. Edmonson will be the first Black person to serve in this...
GoodwillSR holding Phenix City job fair with over 325 positions
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Need a job? Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) will hold a job fair with over 20 employers and over 325 full-time and part-time positions on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Troy University’s Phenix City campus located at 1510 […]
Valley Rescue Mission giving out hundreds of meals for Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Every year, Valley Rescue Mission provides Thanksgiving meals to people in need. On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, volunteers gathered at the Valley Rescue Mission Women’s Recovery Center to prepare meals to be delivered to people’s homes. Jarvis Hamilton has been partnering with Valley Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving and Christmas food delivery programs […]
‘Listen to These Lights’ to feature new HD monitors, smoke machines this Christmas season
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – There are ordinary Christmas light displays, and then there are exceptional ones like Larry Dorne’s “Listen to These Lights” display. This year, which will be its sixth, Dorne’s show will feature about 32 songs synchronized to lights, real flame throwers, videos on HD monitors and smoke machines. “The show lasts and […]
Dimon Magnet Academy teacher wins One Class at A Time
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Inside the classroom of 20 eager little Kindergarten students, we find a remarkable teacher, ready to take on the challenge of teaching our future scientists and engineers. Anna Benton is thrilled to be teaching at Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy. Dimon, A STEM certified school, focuses...
Remaining unsettled through the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Several systems will bring a chance for rain to the News 3 viewing area. Rain becomes more scattered to isolated as it begins to wrap up during the afternoon, temperatures will slowly warm up to the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will begin to break apart later this evening and overnight, this will be short lived as more clouds move in mid-Saturday morning.
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Results and highlights from Nov. 25
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six local schools hit the field on Friday night hoping to keep their championship dreams alive. Brookstone 17 at Pacelli 20 (OT)
New Mountain Hill Elementary teacher honored as October teacher of the month
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Rotary Club of Harris County honors a teacher each month. For October 2022, it chose New Mountain Hill Elementary’s (NMHE) Alison Valero, says a press release from the Harris County School District (HCSD). “Our New Mountain Hill Elementary community is very blessed and fortunate to have an educator as outstanding as […]
CPD: Shooting investigation underway at Colorado Street and Samson Avenue intersection
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. According to police, the shooting resulted in one injury from a driver who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while driving through the intersection. Police say several shots were fired towards the vehicle, with […]
Chef opens Auburn restaurant in honor of mother
It was never going to be easy opening a new upscale restaurant in a town already saturated with them. Yet Vintage 2298 owner and chef Randall Baldwin has defied the odds all the same. Vintage 2298, the newest addition to the Auburn food scene, is an ode to Baldwin’s mom,...
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
Columbus Police searching for critically missing 22-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is asking for public help in locating missing 22-year-old Mystakel Prince. According to Columbus Police, Prince’s last know location was near the 3100 block of 11th Ave. at 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Police report that Prince has also made statements about self-harm. Authorities describe Prince as a black […]
