1 killed, 10 missing following landslide on Italian island of Ischia
(CNN) — One person was killed and 10 more were missing Saturday after heavy rain caused a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia. Search and rescue operations are underway in the small town of Casamicciola Terme and reinforcements are being sent from Naples, said the Italian Fire Brigade, but weather conditions are complicating the search, Italy’s Civil Protection department told CNN on Saturday.
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities endeavored Saturday to restore electricity and water services after recent pummeling by Russian military strikes that vastly damaged infrastructure, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying millions have seen their power restored since blackouts swept the war-battered country days earlier. Skirmishes continued in the east...
22 Haitian migrants repatriated after rescue off Florida Keys
NEAR RODRIGUEZ KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Nearly two dozen Haitian migrants have been sent back to their home country days after they were spotted on board an overloaded boat off the Florida Keys. According to officials, a good Samaritan spotted the vessel near Rodriguez Key, about 25 miles offshore,...
