Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: All Jewel Of Yggdrasil Locations
God of War Ragnarok often throws more equipment and gear at you than you'll care to pay attention to, but the Amulet of Yggdrasil is actually an important armor item that offers plenty of passive buffs. The amulet contains nine sockets that can be fitted with stat-raising enchantments, but only two sockets are open when you receive it. You'll need to find seven jewels to unlock the remaining sockets. Here's where to find all seven Jewels of Yggdrasil in God of War Ragnarok.
Gamespot
Some Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Players Are Asking For Refunds
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release has been plagued by bugs, ranging from strange graphical glitches to useful exploits, to a more frustrating set of game crashes and performance issues. Coupled with complaints about the game's design, some fans have decided to seek refunds for their copies of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.
Gamespot
Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Introduces Popular Transforming Robots To The MCU
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes viewers on an adventure that takes Drax and Mantis to Earth in order to get Peter a very special Christmas gift. However, the wildest moment of the entire special is that it introduces GoBots to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's right. Let me repeat that. The GoBots exist in the MCU--and not just as toys.
Gamespot
Grab Star Wars: Squadrons For Free For A Limited Time
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
How To Get Shiny Pokemon In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Shiny Pokemon has never been easier in a mainline Pokemon game. Here are a few strategies that will significantly increase your odds of running into a shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. There are multiple strategies that can help you find a shiny Pokemon and some strategies can be mixed and matched to further improve your odds. Most of these strategies revolve around Pokemon Outbreaks which can be found on the map. Using these methods we managed to catch a few shiny Pokemon in under an hour. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch stayed to GameSpot.
Gamespot
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Everything To Know
At launch, you’ll have your pick of one of four classes. These include:. The Verteran Sharpshooter, a class that specializes in ranged combat. Sharpshooters start the game with a Kantrael Mk VII Lasgun as well as a standard-issue munitorum sapper shovel in case they need to get up close and personal. This class is a good choice against Elites and special enemies, has increased ammo capacity and can slow their movement for increased weak spot damage, accuracy and handling.
Gamespot
Black Friday Switch Deal: Metroid Dread Is Only $40
Metroid Dread was one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2021, but despite being more than a year old, it's rarely on sale at major retailers. Well, now's your chance to snag a physical copy of Metroid Dread for its best price yet. Amazon is selling the stellar Switch exclusive for only $40 as part of its Black Friday sale. This deal already sold out once, so you'll want to pick it up quickly if interested. Metroid Dread would make for a great gift this holiday, especially at this price.
Gamespot
Horizon Forbidden West Is Only $35 For Black Friday
Horizon Forbidden West was one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of 2022, and right now you can grab it for its lowest price yet at Walmart. The PS5 and PS4 versions of the heralded open-world adventure are on sale for $35. Amazon was price-matching this deal but has since sold out. It's certainly possible Walmart will run out of stock, too.
Gamespot
Returnal For PS5 Is Only $29 For Black Friday
2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal from developer Housemarque is discounted nicely right now as part of an early Black Friday markdown. The well-received shooter is currently on sale at Amazon and GameStop for just $29, the lowest price ever for the roguelike. Returnal was one of GameSpot's favorite games of...
Gamespot
This Great Terminator Arcade1Up Cabinet Is Just $300 For Black Friday
Nothing beats an arcade cabinet as an instant attention-grabber, and for Black Friday, you can get one of the best shrines to old-school gaming for less than half its usual price. The Arcade 1Up Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which usually sells for $700, is just $300 right now at Walmart and GameStop.
Gamespot
Digimon Survive Is Just $17 At GameStop Right Now
Pokemon might be hogging all the headlines right now, but for those of you looking to dip into a different breed of collectible monster gaming, Digimon Survive is on sale for Black Friday. Normally retailing for a standard $60, you can save big on this deal as GameStop has it listed for just $17 for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions.
Gamespot
Get Pokemon-Themed Switch Hori Controller At A Nice Discount
If you're a Pokemon fan looking to deck out your Nintendo Switch, the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition is $50 instead of $60 right now at Amazon. In recent history, this is the lowest price the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition has been on Amazon. If...
Gamespot
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Only $30 For Black Friday
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the many PS5 exclusives on sale for its best price yet for Black Friday. It's been a popular deal all week, so multiple retailers have sold out, including Amazon and GameStop. Thankfully, you can still grab it for $30 at Best Buy, but we recommend picking it up soon, as we'd expect Best Buy to sell out before the end of the weekend.
Gamespot
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Is Super Cheap For Black Friday
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Best Buy. Amazon and GameStop were also selling the charming PlayStation platformer at this price, but both retailers have sold out. If interested in this deal, you may want to grab it soon. At just $20, this is by far the best price we've ever seen. Keep in mind that the PS4 version comes with a free PS5 upgrade.
Gamespot
Kirby And The Forgotten Land Discounted To Best Price Yet For Black Friday
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of the best Nintendo Switch games of the year. Unfortunately, it has rarely been discounted since launching back in March. If you've been waiting for a decent discount for yourself or want to buy it as a gift this holiday, Amazon is currently selling Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $45 as part of its Black Friday sale. Though not a massive discount, this is the best price we've seen since launch.
Gamespot
Best Board Game Black Friday Deals: Villainous, Catan, Wingspan, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is bringing more than great deals on video games, as right now you can snag some of the best board games around at incredibly low prices. Whether you want a quirky party game, family-friendly adventure, or highly nuanced strategy game, board games of all kinds are included in the savings.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Is Only $39
PS5 owners can get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $39 thanks to GameStop's Black Friday sale. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering the game for this price. Amazon and Walmart were selling it for $35, but both retailers are sold out. If you prefer to shop at Best Buy, you can snag the Ultimate Edition for $40.
Gamespot
Get An Awesome Pro-Style Xbox Controller For Only $50
It's always handy to have a wired controller on standby, and for Black Friday, you can grab a great backup peripheral that also has a competitive edge to it. The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 for Xbox Series X|S normally sells for $90, but at Amazon, it's available for just $50.
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol Isn't Removing Main Game Content For The Season Pass, Dev Promises
The Callisto Protocol's director Glen Schofield has had to clarify some details about the game's season pass this week, after it was reported that some of the game's highly-anticipated gore would be paywalled from launch. The misunderstanding likely comes from the game's listing on Steam, which offers a Digital Deluxe...
Gamespot
This Feature-Packed Ridge Racer Arcade Cabinet Is Only $300
For those of you looking to add some tasteful decor to your home, this Black Friday special on an Arcade1Up Ridge Racer arcade cabinet can easily add some nostalgic class to your home. Yes, it's Riiiiiiiidge Racer. Available at Best Buy and GameStop, you can save $400 on this ode to the racing game past, as it's on sale for just $300.
