xXangie_the_14thXx
3d ago
It was an unusual morning in that we had fog today, I wonder if that played a factor in this crash, the vehicles didn't see each other and thought they had a clear path.
WSVN-TV
Video shows violent Brownsville crash involving Charger believed to be in drag race
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured a sports car that barreled into a parking lot in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending three people to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. The footage shows the blue Dodge Charger as it careened toward the parking lot of a convenience store along Northwest 27th...
Click10.com
Injury crash creates major backup on I-95 in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in the Express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County snarled traffic at around noon Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol incident data, the crash, which happened in the northbound Express lanes near Northwest 95th Street, involved injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.
Click10.com
Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot, injured in Miami-Dade neighborhood
PINEWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Saturday morning, authorities said. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. near 115th Street and 12th avenue in the Pinewood area of Miami-Dade County. Northside units with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to...
Click10.com
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
miamisprings.com
Thanksgiving Day Tragedy: Driver Dies After Car Submerges in Shallow Canal
Thanksgiving Day started with somber news as a local resident sent me a tip of a car in a canal with a possible deceased person. I paused the Thanksgiving Day prep work dressed in lovely lawn working apparel and headed to the area of North Melrose and Elm Drive. Sure enough, the reputable tipster was correct and there was heavy presence of Miami Springs Police closing off both North Melrose and South Melrose Drive. Also present were multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units.
NBC Miami
‘Come Back to Us': Family Desperately Searching for Missing Miami-Dade Man
A family is in desperate need to find their loved one, a 58-year-old man who went missing in Miami-Dade. Jorge Bermudez has been missing since Wednesday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. “Come back to us. We need you," said his son, Jorge Bermudez Jr. "I don’t know where he...
NBC Miami
Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Miami Springs Canal on Thanksgiving
Investigators were at the scene of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs on Thanksgiving morning, claiming the life of the driver inside. Miami-Dade Police Department officials said the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, where police found the car submerged in the water.
Wife of wheelchair-bound victim of hit-and-run driver seeks answers
MIAMI - The wife of a 60-year-old, wheelchair-bound man who was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver is releasing new photographs of her husband in the hospital as she says, "I worry he may not make it."As this happens, Miami-Dade Police investigators are still looking for the 18-wheeler that struck Oswaldo Rojas just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday and left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd St.Marta Rojas, who has been married to Oswaldo for 15 years, has been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash happened.She fought back tears as she...
WSVN-TV
Owner says cat went missing after darting off transport van at SW Miami-Dade boarding facility
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A distraught cat owner is opening up after her pet took flight during a stop in South Florida. Cellphone video recorded by a worker at Miami International Airport captured Sani the cat in a crate before he went missing. Rebecca Bly, the feline’s owner, spoke...
Click10.com
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
Click10.com
Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The chief executive officer of Coral Gables Hospital was shot and killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday. Miami-Dade police confirmed the name of the woman as 61-year-old Maria Cristina Jimenez. Police responded to the home of Jimenez and Antonio Mazzorana, 62, located in the 5700 block...
NBC Miami
‘I Just Need Justice': Child Taken Off Life Support After Fort Lauderdale Crash
An 8-year-old boy who was hospitalized after a crash in Fort Lauderdale last week was taken off life support, and now his family is calling for whoever caused it to be held responsible. Rushawn Daley was standing on a sidewalk Nov. 16 when he was struck by a car. The...
blackchronicle.com
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
(WSVN) – They had been instructed they’ve lower than three months to pack up and depart the RV parks they’ve referred to as home for years. But for most of the residents, simply driving off shouldn’t be an choice. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates.
NBC Miami
3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police
A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said. The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical...
margatetalk.com
Man Opens Fire on Margate Police, Faces Charges of Attempted Murder
A fleeing gunman fired bullets at two Margate Police officers, one of who returned fire during a foot chase, court records show. Christopher Johnson, 34, of 5465 SW 11th St. in Margate, allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers as they pursued him through an apartment complex just outside Margate’s city limits in North Lauderdale.
Brightline closer to Broward, Miami-Dade commuter rail deals
The new year is shaping up as a pivotal period for daily commuters anxious to see the eventual buildout of local rail services in South Florida. Last week, Tri-Rail announced that within a number of months, it is likely to start direct nonstop service from its north-south corridor west of Interstate 95 into downtown Miami. And now, Brightline, which controls the rights for passenger service ...
WSVN-TV
Endangered juvenile missing from Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police detectives need the public’s help in finding a missing endangered juvenile. Around 1:45 a.m., Friday, Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home located at 1105 East River Drive. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue...
Click10.com
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
WSVN-TV
Police search for driver involved in Southwest Miami-Dade fatal hit-and-run
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was struck in the street and left to die. Now, the hunt is on for the driver who hit him and took off. Carlos Gomez Fuentes is the victim of a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend in Southwest Miami-Dade. “He was a hard...
Shooting led to Pembroke Pines funeral home crash
FORT LAUDERDALE - Gunfire may have led a driver to slam into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines. According to police, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the ramp from the Turnpike to westbound Pines Boulevard. around 3 a.m. Officers found four bullet casings found in a black SUV. According to the witness, the driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, sped off after the shooting. It's believed that a white sedan that crashed into Boyd's Funeral Home in the 6400 block of Hollywood Boulevard is the same car involved in the shooting. By the time officers arrived, all of its occupants had fled. They canvassed the area but came up empty. No hospitals in the area reported getting any gunshot victims. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol.
