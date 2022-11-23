ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
fox56news.com

Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded

Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 25, 2022. Crowded GOP field for Kentucky governor could grow …. This week a crowded candidate field grew even...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn

The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
KENTUCKY STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKYT 27

‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

State Sen. Alvarado to resign from legislature to become commissioner of Tennessee Dept. of Health

State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who earlier this month won re-election to another four-year term, will be stepping aside in January to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. In announcing the appointment of Alvarado, a physician, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said: “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox56news.com

Nov. 25: America's top dog, record spending, and blankets

Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 25, 2022. Crowded GOP field for Kentucky governor could grow …. This week a crowded candidate field grew even...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans

Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans. Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky’s evening forecast: 11/25/2022. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

'A sense of family:' Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community

Paddy Wagon owner, Chuck Fields, hosts his annual Thanksgiving dinner, free, to his neighbors. ‘A sense of family:’ Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving …. Paddy Wagon owner, Chuck Fields, hosts his annual Thanksgiving dinner, free, to his neighbors. Corbin wins. HTFN Two. HTFN Week 1. Nov. 25: America’s top...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Funeral arrangements for fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. Brown passed away Tuesday at the age of 88. According to CNN, visitation will take place Tuesday, November 29, at the Kentucky Capitol rotunda where Brown will lie in state. His service will be 3 p.m. at the state Capitol building the following day.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Morning weather forecast: 11/25/2022

A good Black Friday to all shoppers out there. The presence of some rain and drizzle may dampen the spirits of those leaving the stores with their Christmas bundle but temperatures should still be cooperative for a reasonably pleasant lead in to the weekend. Corbin wins. HTFN Two. HTFN Week...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The public is invited to pay their respects to former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET. The Brown family will host a public visitation from 3 p.m...
FRANKFORT, KY
wpln.org

A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state

Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
TENNESSEE STATE
FinanceBuzz

10 States Where You’re Most Likely to Get Cancer

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Cancer...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy