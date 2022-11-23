ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

WXII 12

A Winston-Salem man is inspiring others with cancer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is feeling grateful for his family and hospital staff as he continues his battle with lung cancer, and he wants to inspire other cancer patients to look for hope. Tim Shepherd said it's because of his family he was able to keep going,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro firefighters spend Thanksgiving showing up for the community, remembering those they’ve lost

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — First responders never get a day off, even on holidays, and that includes the firefighters at Greensboro Station 5. “It’s a blessing to continue serving through every holiday that we’re here. That’s what we’re called to do, is to serve the citizens, and we don’t take it lightly,” said Justin Perrish, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Times News

Birth announcement: Wesley Robert Thomas

A son, Wesley Robert, was born to Katherine Dunnick and Daniel Thomas at 1:08 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Wesley was welcomed home by a sister Madeline Thomas, 2. Maternal grandmother is Pam Dunnick of...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

New sports complex looks to ‘turn good players into great ones’

For young athletes in the Triad area, if you’re in need of training or a facility to help you to improve your skills, the Grindhouse Sportsplex, 2738 Farmall St., Winston-Salem, might be the place for you. The Grindhouse Sportsplex provides training for young athletes looking to enhance their skills...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High School Football PRO

Greensboro, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Triad Santa begins his 60th season

HIGH POINT, N.C. — At 75 years old, Santa Cliff Snider proves that age is just a number. "This is my 60th year of wearing the red suit and it's just so hard for me to comprehend that," said Santa Cliff. You heard right, six decades of checking his...
HIGH POINT, NC

