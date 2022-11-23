Read full article on original website
PVTA waiving bus fees through the end of the year
From now until the end of the year you can ride a PVTA bus for free in every Western Massachusetts city and town the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority buses transport passengers.
MGM tree lighting ceremony surprises and delights
A new edition for the holiday season at MGM Friday marked the annual tree lighting ceremony.
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
NHPR
With snow season near and fuel prices high, some communities give plow contractors a raise
Some public works officials in western Massachusetts say they will have enough contractors to help with snow plowing this winter, although it will cost more than in the past. There's been some years recently where cities and towns have had trouble finding help to clear snow. In Pittsfield, Commissioner of...
Annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Westfield
The annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Westfield will be on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield kicks off holiday season with tree lighting, rink opening
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is now officially the holiday season and folks of all ages gathered at MGM Springfield to kick it off with one of the city’s annual traditions: the tree lighting ceremony. “It’s really just a great time for everyone to come together, especially after the...
Olde World Christmas Market opens Saturday, Sunday at Hotel Bismarck in Westfield
WESTFIELD — The Olde World Christmas Market will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bismarck Hotel, home of Pilgrim Candle at 16 Union Ave., Westfield, and every weekend through Dec. 17-18. More than 20 artists, crafters and home product vendors will display their wares in the halls and first floor of the historic hotel, built in 1899.
Springfield Police host Stuff-A-Cruiser event at Walmart
The Springfield Police Department is hosting a Stuff-A-Cruiser event on Saturday.
Holyoke comes alive for holidays with City Hall tree lighting, Santa’s arrival and more
HOLYOKE – Catch the holiday spirit at the Dec. 3 City Hall tree lighting. Families can enjoy a fun-filled day of holiday activities before Santa arrives. Mayor Joshua A. Garcia and family will preside over the 6 p.m. tree lighting. PeoplesBank employees will assist with the tree lighting and activities. The bank donated this year’s tree, which awaits decorations.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
Former Red Baron Diner at Southbridge Municipal Airport reopens as Josh's Place
SOUTHBRIDGE — The on-site diner at the Southbridge Municipal Airport, which was known as The Red Baron Diner for more than six decades, has found new life. It reopened Nov. 12 as Josh’s Place. The diner had been closed since September 2021, when operator James Dhembe passed away. ...
Black Friday is not just a 24-hour sale anymore
One of the busiest shopping days of the year is here, Black Friday, where the day offers a wide variety of deals on holiday gifts.
After Plumley Village fire, tenants quickly housed by property manager, city says
Hundreds of residents of a Worcester apartment building that were woken up and displaced by an electrical fire in the early hours of Thanksgiving day were provided temporary accommodations “very quickly” by their property manager, according to a statement from a city of Worcester spokesperson. Community Builders, the...
Chicopee, Northampton among recipients of grants for dam removal projects
State grants announced last week will accelerate a project to remove a high-risk dam in Chicopee’s Szot Park and allow Northampton to restore a stream and wetlands on a former golf course. Officials for the Department of Ecological Restoration awarded $11.8 million in grants to 24 different communities to...
Owner closing Chubby’s ice cream in Belchertown closes after 20+ years
An owner of a iconic food and ice cream hot spot is closing its doors after 9 years in the business.
Mild weather set to continue, here’s why
It is the end of November and winter is fast approaching but we continue to experience milder than average temperatures.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
4 injured in Thanksgiving night I-91 crash that tipped vehicle, Springfield Fire reports
The Springfield Fire Department reported a crash on I-91 North on Thursday — the night of Thanksgiving. Four people were extricated from a vehicle and taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the Springfield Fire Department’s Facebook page. All of the occupants were under the age of...
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley
Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
