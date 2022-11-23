Read full article on original website
Reap what you sow!
3d ago
Morals and values???? Did she honestly think she wouldn't get caught? I will never understand why people do such things and I never will because I'm not a crook! I love my freedom and peace that comes along with it!
Reply
48
Tee Spain
2d ago
She was wrong in two ways, first off stealing and she knew better. but HONEY!!!!!!!!!!!! You could've took some of that change you pocketed and got ya hair done love. 😆 a perm wouldn't kill ya boo.
Reply(1)
16
Linda Gainey
3d ago
I know lady stole money from school. Never went prison. I dont understand why she didnt go prison....
Reply(9)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Related
Family of victim speaks out following crash in North Carolina
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping and praying for Mark Ramey’s speedy recovery after he and his children were involved in a car crash Monday afternoon in Reidsville. Mark Ramey and his two children, 8-year-old Mia and 9-year-old Mark Wayne, were driving from school northbound on Freeway Drive when a Dodge Ram driving […]
wfmynews2.com
Man uses Robocall settlement cash to open a bar called 'The Wrong Number' in Winston-Salem
A Triad man cashed in on a headache. He used the money to open a bar where the old Bulls Tavern used to be.
One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
WXII 12
Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Davie County sheriff office have identified the man who led deputies to a car chase while traveling on U.S. Highway 158 near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. Deputies said they received the call at 7:26 p.m. on Friday. Steven Cody was driving at a high rate...
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
wbtw.com
North Carolina deputies find more than 200 pounds of marijuana, arrest 2 California men
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two California men are facing charges after Randolph County deputies found about 230 pounds of marijuana inside a tractor-trailer. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the drugs on Monday when they pulled over the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. A K-9 alerted officers to the drugs.
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
iredellfreenews.com
SBI investigating incident at Iredell County Detention Center in which inmate was injured; three detention officers fired by sheriff
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation of an incident in the Iredell County Detention Center that resulted in disciplinary action being taken against five jail employees. Sheriff Darren Campbell fired three detention officers and demoted two supervisors after reviewing a video of an incident that...
Novant nurse shares gratitude after graduation derailed by life-threatening medical issue
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Many of us will be counting our blessings during the thanksgiving holiday. One man says he's especially thankful for finally achieving his goal that was decades in the making. Medical problems derailed his dream of becoming a nurse. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland shares his...
22-year-old Elkin woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Elkin woman was arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run last week, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. last Thursday on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. A pedestrian, identified as Wilkesboro resident Rolando Lopez, 68, […]
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
NC man charged with rape, assault by strangulation
On Nov. 8, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into a report of sexual assault.
WXII 12
Greensboro driver makes unsafe U-turn, kills 42-year-old motorcyclist, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is a dead and a woman is facing charges after a crash in Greensboro. Police say it happened Monday around 7:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Gate City Boulevard, between West Florida Street and Williams Street. According to police, Tiera Whitehead, 22,...
Over 200 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana was found in a tractor-trailer. According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they initiated a traffic stop on I-85 in Archdale, stopping a tractor-trailer registered out of California. A K-9 alerted officers and they conducted a search, finding […]
Serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle Davidson County crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash in Davidson County on Wednesday. FOX8 is told a vehicle failed to yield and turned into a second vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle was airlifted to the hospital, and the passenger was taken to the hospital by EMS. Both have […]
Danville Police investigate man’s death
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man was found without a pulse in a holding cell at the Danville City Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Deputies say 31-year-old Anthony Lee Wyatt of Danville was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 2:44 p.m. for public intoxication. Deputies say around 5:26 p.m. a […]
Google spotlights Guilford county Black Owned business
WHITSETT, N.C. — Owner of "A little love" seasoning Hepston Henry has his family to thank for his love of food. "It really started from my childhood this is my parents' recipes my mom is from Saint Croix and my dad is from Jamaica and so we use these growing up all the time," Henry said.
North Carolina woman dies in head-on crash on I-40; other driver was impaired, troopers say
Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham died at the scene, troopers said.
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in NC head-on crash
A truck was going south, crossed the median and collided head-on with a truck going north.
Man dead, another taken to hospital after shooting on Avon Avenue in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a shooting on Avon Avenue in Burlington, according to police. At 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of shots fired near the 800 block of Avon Avenue. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Quinnton Enoch, 24, died at the […]
Comments / 56