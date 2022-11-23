Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Engadget
Tesla's FSD driver assist beta is now available to anyone who wants to pay
After gradually expanding access to its so-called full self-driving (FSD) beta for the last few years, Tesla is opening it up to anyone who has paid for it, Elon Musk announced in a tweet. "Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option," he said.
torquenews.com
Tesla Cybertruck: 1,5 Million Reservation Holders, Needs To Start Selling ASAP
Given the increasing competition from traditional automakers, Tesla needs to recover the momentum created with the launch of the Cybertruck, after – long - three years without a new electric model on the market: the million and a half Cybertruck accumulated reservations should by all means work as a guarantee of business success.
Top Speed
The Fastest American Cars Ever Produced
While most people might automatically assume some of the fastest cars ever made are from Europe or Japan, that simply isn't the case because you've got some pretty serious speed machines conceived right here in America. This list is comprised of cars from both mainstream automakers and boutique manufacturers who produce just a handful of super-exotics per year.
Some Twitter staff on H-1B visas and parental leave were fired in Elon Musk's pre-Thanksgiving purge, a former engineer says
A Twitter engineer on a H-1B visa said he was fired by Twitter for "no reason" before Thanksgiving. He said he has "only 60 days" to find a new job.
Detroit News
Consumer Reports reliability survey: Lincoln the only Detroit 3 brand in top 10
Ford Motor Co.'s Lincoln is the only Detroit brand to make of the top 10 in the latest Annual Auto Reliability data from Consumer Reports, the nonprofit research, testing and consumer advocacy organization. The top five brands in this year's study, released Tuesday during an online press conference with the...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Costco?
We look at how much it costs to charge an electric car at Costco — if your nearest store even has EV charging stations. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Costco? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Company That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2023
With the market down, there aren't too many stocks reaching into the trillions.
insideevs.com
8 Tips To Maximize The Range Of Ford F-150 Lightning In Cold Weather
For some, this winter will be the first with an all-electric pickup truck. This prompted Ford to release tips to help maximize the range of F-150 Lightning in cold weather. As we all know, the range is a crucial factor for all-electric vehicles and weather might significantly impact it. Ford...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk says Twitter’s new multicoloured verification will launch next week
The owner of Twitter said that, under this scheme, companies will get a gold checkmark, government officials will get a grey checkmark — probably similar to the “official” checkmark it’s currently trying out with some prominent accounts — and the blue checkmark will be dedicated to individuals even if they are not celebrities. That would mean that the blue check mark will be used with legacy verified accounts and folks who buy Twitter’s new $8 per month paid plan.
TechCrunch
Electric motorbike maker Zapp Electric Vehicles to go public via SPAC
Zapp says it will use the proceeds from the merger to bring its long-awaited i300 high performance, seated city scooter to market. The i300 was initially revealed back in 2018, with promises of deliveries beginning in the end of 2019. Then Zapp, like many other companies, ran up against a global pandemic that halted production and deliveries, giving the company time to reevaluate is approach to production.
Top Speed
Tesla Roadster: Performance, Price, And Photos
In the early aughts, Tesla was an unknown automotive startup with an uncertain future. No new automotive startup had succeeded in penetrating the U.S. market in decades. Not to mention the myriad of failed electric vehicles attempted over the years. There was even talk of the company going under at the time of the Roadster’s launch in 2008.
US News and World Report
How Far Can a Tesla Go?
Tesla’s fully electric luxury vehicles are known for style, grace, interesting new technology and impressive range. The current Tesla lineup offers four models: two sedans and two SUVs, with one reasonably affordable and one more extravagantly priced model in each category. That means, if you’re shopping in the luxury electric car category, you can likely find a Tesla model to fit your budget.
insideevs.com
Tesla Owner Must Pay Damages After Calling Model X "Suicide Toy"
Tesla has been under loads of scrutiny in China for some time now. However, it seems a majority of it stems from made-up stories attempting to bring the company down or get a leg up for rivals. Tesla's legal team in China continues to go to bat against such misinformation campaigns, and it has added yet another victory to its growing list.
Elon Musk-Apple War Heats Up
Elon Musk and Apple quietly maintain a rivalry that occasionally comes to light. But most often the confrontation is not direct. Both sides throwing barbs at each other from a distance. Musk is the one who most often fires at the iPhone maker, which sometimes responds with subtlety. This was...
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. “Simply because the Prius is an eco-car within everyone’s reach. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, everyone in the world must participate. We need...
insideevs.com
Top EVs LA Auto Show, Pizza, Mazda & Hyundai: EV News Nov. 25, 2022
This week, we have news on the Top EVs of the LA Auto Show, EV Pizza Delivery, and some new details from Hyundai and Mazda. Enjoy our Top EV News for the week of Nov 25, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News and about Autonomous Vehicles. Be sure to see this week's newsletter for more EV news, we’re running a Giveaway in the month of November. Check it out here.
Which Engine Oil Weight Is Best For My Car
AmazonThe answer is simple, though there are caveats.
Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars sold in China
Tesla Inc is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced from as early as 2013, for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed on Friday.
insideevs.com
Tesla Supercharging Network Now Consists Of 40,000 Stalls
Tesla announced that the Supercharging network reached a new milestone of 40,000 individual connectors (stalls) installed globally. That's about 10,000 more than a year ago, and about 5,000 more than in mid-June, when Tesla was celebrating the 35,000th Supercharger. The 40,000 level is not a surprise to us, as we...
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
